General Election 2024: Candidates for the Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme constituency have their say

With just three days to go until the General Election, candidates are pitching for your votes before the polls open on July 4.

We asked each of the candidates standing in the constituency of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme to outline their vision and key policies.

This new constituency replaces the former Don Valley and includes several new wards. A part of Thorne and Moorends has shifted from Doncaster North, placing the entire ward in the constituency, while several wards in North Lincolnshire are included.

Please note, the following are the candidates’ own views.

Nick Fletcher, Conservative; Lee Pitcher, Labour; Paul Garrett, Green Party; Irwen Martin, Reform UK; and Mike Longfellow, Climate Party.

Nick Fletcher, Conservative

I am standing for re-election as we need a strong voice in Parliament. Doncaster has suffered badly under Labour. We can all see what 60 years of socialism does to an area.

I am determined to get Doncaster Airport reopened, which the two Labour Mayors failed to keep open. We need a new hospital and to retain the acute services at Scunthorpe. The Isle must remain untouched.

As a local man who has stood up for Doncaster in Parliament, I will do the same for the Isle of Axholme. Every Saturday finds me out knocking on doors as listening to you is so important.

This is a two horse race. Voting for anyone other than Nick Fletcher is a vote for Labour. The others are paper candidates in all but name.

I asked for your vote in 2019. I have tried to earn your vote since by hard work. I am asking for your vote as I will stand up for you and yours.

Lee Pitcher, Labour

I come to politics having worked at the heart of this community for decades; as councillor, school governor, and volunteer with community groups and charities.

I know how great our area is. I married here, made my home here and raised my children here. This is the place I’ve chosen to live my life.

There is so much to be proud of in our history, and I believe there are great things in our future.

To achieve them we need to get Labour’s deal to reopen the airport over the line, bringing back thousands of jobs, building our economy. We need our streets to be safe again, to get our health service back on its feet, schools where our children thrive, and a transport system that works.

I believe in Doncaster and The Isle of Axholme. We need a government that believes in it too. I will always be a voice of positivity championing our area.

Paul Garrett, Green Party

I joined the Green Party just before Covid after despairing at the state of politics and how little the government cared for anyone outside their privileged circle.

We deserve better.

Social justice is connected to climate justice and the thousands of jobs that would be created with a Green economy can end our dependence on fossil fuels, and retro-fit our inefficient houses.

As chair, co-ordinator and election agent, I lead Rotherham Green Party to record results in the local elections and built a strong platform to get greens elected there going forward.

My priorities include:

Pushing for proper NHS funding, allowing everybody to see a GP and dentist promptly.

Calling for affordable homes for everyone including 150,000 new social homes, built in the right places to ensure everyone has a safe warm home.

The polls show that the Conservatives will lose by a landslide, but Labour’s plan for a few small tweaks won’t provide the necessary major changes.

Green MPs will push the government to think bigger and do better.

Irwen Martin, Reform UK

We’ve had a family business in Doncaster for over 25 years, employing 10 people directly or indirectly; I understand the frustrations derived from Brexit and the lack of action by our MPs to stand up for us.

I am lucky enough to have a multicultural family. Whilst my own children have grown up, my grandchildren are still at school, giving me a good insight into their education and thoughts.

For the last 20 or more years past and present governments have treated us as if we are stupid, not understanding our real concerns or even listening, just paying lip service to us, whilst our infrastructure is falling apart.

So much needs to change! And we must start somewhere, hence REFORM.

I can promise to stand up listen and put you first!

We have an opportunity to change things together! By sending me to Westminster I will accept my responsibility to shout, protest and fight for change you believe in need and want.

Mike Longfellow, Climate Party

I reside in the constituency and am recently retired after selling a successful local business that carried out re-wilding projects. I have continued these on a voluntary basis but am dismayed at the ongoing destruction of natural habitat in the UK.

The decision of Labour and Conservatives to scale back their climate change and carbon zero policies is solely influenced by party politics, not science or common sense.

The Climate Party’s proposals give me hope that a stable economy and restored environment is achievable for future generations.

My pledges:

Pressure government to meet its previous commitment to Carbon Zero by 2030.

Incentivise innovation and manufacturing to powerhouse a Clean Industrial Revolution.

Commit to reversing biodiversity decline with re-wilding projects.

Explore reopening the Railway College as a Regional Hub for Sustainable Energy Initiatives and Training Centre for allied trades.

Promote national funding for local farmers to grow foods using regenerative systems and support local re-wilding projects.

Pressure planning to only allow new builds with air source or geothermal heat pumps.

Promote affordable housing in the constituency’s rural areas and a bigger budget for road repairs.

Nicola Jane Turner, Liberal Democrats