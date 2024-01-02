General Election win, a new hospital and re-opening airport - Doncaster Tory MP's New Year resolutions
Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher has set out an eight point plan of his aims for the next 12 months, sharing them on social media.
He said: “2024 will be an amazing year.
“I have a number of New Year Resolutions. They may take time to achieve but I am determined to get them done.
"Here they are – reopen our airport, to get a new hospital, set up an aviation hub, ensuring Doncaster gets its fair share of the funds held by the South Yorkshire mayor, Edlington leisure centre funding secured, Thorne Leisure Centre reopened, win the General Election – and no I don’t know when it will be – and get Doncaster moving to prosperity once again.”
Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed in November 2022, with City of Doncaster Council leading the fight to re-open the former RAF Finningley air base after owners Peel announced its closure.
Meanwhile, a new hospital for Doncaster to replace crumbling Doncaster Royal Infirmary was rejected by the Conservative government last year, despite pledges from ministers.
Thorne Leisure Centre is set to re-open this year following a major overhaul which was delayed by a roof blaze.
Added Mr Fletcher: “I am proud of my record. I have always put Doncaster first. Regardless of party politics, who else stands up for Doncaster? Bring it on!”