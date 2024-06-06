General election: A guide to each Doncaster constituency following boundary changes
In June 2023, the Boundary Commission confirmed several changes to Doncaster’s parliamentary constituencies, including the formation of the new Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme seat.
Boundary changes have resulted in many wards being placed into new constituencies, sharing a seat with wards in Rotherham and North Lincolnshire.
Residents will vote in their new constituencies at the upcoming general election on 4 July.
The new constituencies and their wards are as follows:
Doncaster Central
This constituency remains largely the same, aside from a boundary change which brings in part of Tickhill and Wadsworth from the former Don Valley constituency.
The entire ward will now be in Doncaster Central, rather than being split between two constituencies.
Part of Stainforth and Barnby Dun which was previously in the constituency will now be in Doncaster North.
The constituency is comprised of these wards:
Armthorpe
Balby South
Bessacarr
Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall
Hexthorpe and Balby North
Tickhill and Wadsworth
Town
Wheatley Hills and Intake
Doncaster North
This seat has also undergone minimal changes aside from the inclusion of part of Stainforth and Barnby Dun to bring in the entire ward, and removal of Tickhill and Wadsworth.
These wards are in the constituency:
Adwick le Street and Carcroft
Bentley
Mexborough
Norton and Askern
Roman Ridge
Sprotbrough
Stainforth and Barnby Dun
Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
This new constituency replaces the former Don Valley and includes several new wards.
A part of Thorne and Moorends has shifted from Doncaster North, placing the entire ward in the constituency, while several wards in North Lincolnshire are included.
The new constituency comprises of:
Finningley
Hatfield
Rossington and Bawtry
Thorne and Moorends
Axholme Central
Axholme North
Axholme South
Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
This new constituency replaces the former Wentworth and Dearne in Rotherham.
It will bring in wards from the former Don Valley constituency and include several Rotherham wards.
The constituency includes:
Conisbrough
Edlington and Warmsworth
Branley and Ravenfield
Hoober
Kilnhurt and Swinton East
Rawmarsh East
Rawmarsh West
Swinton Rockingham
Wath