General election: A guide to each Doncaster constituency following boundary changes

Here’s how every constituency in Doncaster will look at the upcoming general election following a series of changes.

In June 2023, the Boundary Commission confirmed several changes to Doncaster’s parliamentary constituencies, including the formation of the new Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme seat.

Boundary changes have resulted in many wards being placed into new constituencies, sharing a seat with wards in Rotherham and North Lincolnshire.

Residents will vote in their new constituencies at the upcoming general election on 4 July.

The new constituencies and their wards are as follows:

Doncaster Central

This constituency remains largely the same, aside from a boundary change which brings in part of Tickhill and Wadsworth from the former Don Valley constituency.

The entire ward will now be in Doncaster Central, rather than being split between two constituencies.

Part of Stainforth and Barnby Dun which was previously in the constituency will now be in Doncaster North.

The constituency is comprised of these wards:

Armthorpe

Balby South

Bessacarr

Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall

Hexthorpe and Balby North

Tickhill and Wadsworth

Town

Wheatley Hills and Intake

Doncaster North

This seat has also undergone minimal changes aside from the inclusion of part of Stainforth and Barnby Dun to bring in the entire ward, and removal of Tickhill and Wadsworth.

These wards are in the constituency:

Adwick le Street and Carcroft

Bentley

Mexborough

Norton and Askern

Roman Ridge

Sprotbrough

Stainforth and Barnby Dun

Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

This new constituency replaces the former Don Valley and includes several new wards.

A part of Thorne and Moorends has shifted from Doncaster North, placing the entire ward in the constituency, while several wards in North Lincolnshire are included.

The new constituency comprises of:

Finningley

Hatfield

Rossington and Bawtry

Thorne and Moorends

Axholme Central

Axholme North

Axholme South

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

This new constituency replaces the former Wentworth and Dearne in Rotherham.

It will bring in wards from the former Don Valley constituency and include several Rotherham wards.

The constituency includes:

Conisbrough

Edlington and Warmsworth

Branley and Ravenfield

Hoober

Kilnhurt and Swinton East

Rawmarsh East

Rawmarsh West

Swinton Rockingham