General Election 2024: These are the times you can expect Doncaster's results
But when will Doncaster’s results be declared on the night?
Counting for three Doncaster seats will take place at Doncaster Racecourse – with Doncaster Central, Doncaster North and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme all expected to declare around 5am.
Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, another seat which includes parts of Doncaster, will be counted in Rotherham and is expected to announce around 3.30am.
The times are based on information compiled by the PA news agency. All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.
There have been substantial boundary changes at this election and this means there is considerable uncertainty around some of the timings, including Rawmarsh and Conisbrough and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme, which are new.
