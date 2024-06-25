General Election 2024: These are the times you can expect Doncaster's results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown to the General Election is now well and truly on – and on July 4, Doncaster will go to the polls along with the rest of the UK.

But when will Doncaster’s results be declared on the night?

Counting for three Doncaster seats will take place at Doncaster Racecourse – with Doncaster Central, Doncaster North and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme all expected to declare around 5am.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, another seat which includes parts of Doncaster, will be counted in Rotherham and is expected to announce around 3.30am.

This is when Doncaster's election results are expected.

The times are based on information compiled by the PA news agency. All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.