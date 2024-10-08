Future of Mexborough Christmas lights switch-on in doubt amidst funding dispute.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Christmas lights switch-on event in a Doncaster town faces jeopardy this year amidst a funding dispute betweeen councillors.

Mexborough First councillor Sean Gibbons stated that the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch-On event faces a funding shortfall of just over £1000, leaving doubts over whether the event will go ahead.

The annual celebration, which usually includes attractions such as a fireworks display and santa’s grotto, saw over 2000 attendees in 2023.

In previous years, it was primarily funded by a commitment of £1000 each from the budgets of the ward’s three councillors.

Last week however, councillor Bev Chapman announced that she will not be committing her ward budget for this year’s event, revealing her own plans for the town’s festivities.

It follows her decision last December to resign from local party Mexborough First, which all three town councillors had previously represented, due to a dispute with Coun Gibbons.

Coun Chapman, now a member of the local Labour Party, also resigned as Chairman of the Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive (MeCI), which organises the annual christmas event.

Discussing her plans, Coun Chapman said: “This year, as my contribution towards Christmas for Mexborough, I have decided I’d like to do something different for our children. I have been in talks about bringing in a magical Christmas performance for each primary school in Mexborough, so all our children can benefit.

“I am also going to try and light up Mexborough! I told the children in last week’s assembly in St John’s School, we need to make sure Santa doesn’t miss Mexborough, so we need to get lots of lights on the trees around our town, I’ll be sharing more details on this in the coming weeks. There is a dedicated page on Facebook called Mexborough Christmas Lights 2024.

“Also I have offered to pay for a fair ride at the Mexborough Christmas Lights Switch On, so all the children can have a free ride. Unfortunately the MeCi committee have declined this offer.

“I am very much for offering activities for free for our children where possible, which is just one reason why I’ve set up Mexborough Youth Cafe. Some families do struggle, especially around Christmas, so if they know there are some free things on offer then they are more inclined to attend. Sadly, it seems that isn’t going to be the case this year.”

In a town meeting last week, Coun Gibbons responded that MeCi “doesn’t have the luxury of being able to afford a ‘free ride for the kiddies’ while currently being unable to afford the event costs.”

Additional financial pressures and rising costs mean that the committee currently faces a footfall of £1,180 for the event.

Mexborough does not have a town or parish council unlike many other areas in the borough, therefore all events are funded by ward budgets and donations to MeCi.

Doncaster Council offered support by providing internal contractors in previous years, however no commitments have been confirmed so far this year.

Coun Gibbons stated that he is currently discussing potential support options with the council.