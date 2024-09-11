Furious backlash continues as Doncaster Labour MPs defend backing winter fuel cut

Doncaster’s MPs have faced a furious backlash from voters after defending their decision to support the Government’s cut to the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, being branded as “a disgrace” and “shameful.”

All four of the city’s MPs backed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in yesterday’s vote – with a total of 348 MPs backing the Government, with 228 supporting the opposition motion.

Newly-elected Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher, who won the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat at the General Election, have both released statements defending their decision – but the pair have been met with a furious response from constituents.

Ms Jameson described the move as a “difficult decision” while Mr Pitcher accepted that some people would be “let down” by the vote.

Labour MPs Lee Pitcher and Sally Jameson have defended backing the Government over the winter fuel allowance cut

Both released letters, which you can read in full below, while Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey have yet to issue a response.

One voter told Mr Pitcher: “Disgusting. No conscience whatsoever,” while another posted on his Facebook page: “Disgraceful. What's happened to the old Labour values? You are just looking out for your own career! You said you would stand up for your constituents. It's going to be a bit awkward for you on your next outing in the area isn't it?”

Another wrote: “Your job is to vote on behalf of your constituents. You failed at the first hurdle.”

While another shared: “You’re a traitor to all the pensioners in this constituency. Shame on you.”

Ms Jameson also came under fire from Doncaster Central voters.

One fumed: “Shame on you, I hope you are proud of yourself , well done the party of the people.”

Another posted: “Shame on you, we won’t forget,” while another simply posted; “Disgrace.”

And another blasted: “Shameful – you have taken from pensioners but not taken from overpaid politicians with expenses and perks. Looking after yourselves. Labour haven’t a clue.”

"An absolute disgraceful decision you will never be forgiven for,” stormed another.

The Prime Minister has said the Government will have to take difficult decisions, blaming an inherited "£22bn black hole” from the previous Conservative government.

But the winter fuel allowance cut has sparked a furious reaction, with unions blasting Labour over the move.

SALLY JAMESON’S LETTER

“Dear Constituents of Doncaster Central,

The Government has had to take the difficult decision to target Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners, this was not a decision any of us took lightly.

It was certainly not a decision I expected to encounter when I was elected in July.

Parliament voted to target the Winter Fuel Payments so we could begin to repair the damage left to us by the previous government, and to enable us to protect the Triple Lock on pensions - a measure which will boost the incomes of over 12 million pensioners by hundreds of pounds next year, and potentially by over £1000 over the next five years.

I have received lots of emails and messages regarding today's vote, and I am aware that the outcome will cause anxiety for some pensioners. Please be assured that the Winter Fuel Allowance will still be paid in full to the lowest-income pensioners, and that the Government and I are committed to supporting pensioners who are just above the Pension Credit threshold.

I have also spoken with the City of Doncaster Council who are currently awaiting finalised guidance for the October - March Household Support Fund. However, these monies will be used to support vulnerable households across the borough with food and energy costs.

I also encourage you, your friends, family and neighbours to check if you or they are eligible for pension credit by visiting the following link: www.gov.uk/pension- credit/eligibility or by calling the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.

"My team and I are on hand to support you if you are worried about your finances this winter. I will be holding a joint surgery with the Citizens Advice Bureau in October to assist people with checking their eligibility for pension credit and other benefits.

"If this is something you would be interested in attending please let me know. Alternatively, if you cannot attend the surgery but would like further advice on this, please do not hesitate to get in touch with my office.”

LEE PITCHER’S LETTER

“Regarding today's vote, I wanted to set out my position and explain why I have voted with the Government to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance.

I have read every letter and email about this closely, and share some of the concerns people have raised with me.

I particularly share the concerns of constituents regarding the need to help those pensioners who are fully entitled to the payment, but have never applied, and those who are only just above the threshold for means-testing.

This is why my team and I have been working proactively with the local Citizens' Advice Bureau to create drop-in centres aimed at providing advice and guidance on how to apply for Pension Credit, as well as any other allowances pensioners in our constituency may be entitled to. I will be sharing further details of these soon.

However, I believe means-testing is a fair way to distribute taxpayers' money, and I fully understand the need to fix the financial situation we've inherited. This is why I've voted in favour of the Government's plan today.

The Winter Fuel Allowance will now become means-tested, bringing it in-line with other allowances. Despite what many have heard, it is not being scrapped and people who are most in need will still be able to claim it as before. This change will save the country money and go some way to helping fix our severely damaged economy, while still protecting those most in need.

Labour is also dedicated to maintaining the 'triple lock' on pensions - which means that the full state pension alone is projected to be worth around £1700 more by the time of the next election.

I accept that some people will feel let down by this, however, I want to assure you that my priority will always be serving you and our community, and I will always be honest and open with you about the choices I make on your behalf.”