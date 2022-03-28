Full breakdown of where the 27 new electric buses will be going in South Yorkshire

It was recently announced that the region was successful in securing 27 electric buses in order to make the county’s fleet greener,

SYMCA submitted a bid for the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme funding for a £15 million plan to introduce 27 zero-emission buses and supporting charging infrastructure across the region by September 2023.

The successful bid will support 23 new single-decker electric buses for Stagecoach to operate on the 221/22x routes across Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham and four single-decker electric shuttle buses for Sheffield city centre.

Electric buses are on the way to South Yorkshire

The proposals involve South Yorkshire’s four local authorities and two Clean Air Zones (CAZs).

In total, 23 single decker electric buses are proposed for the 221 and 22x commercial bus services, all of which will run from the Rawmarsh depot in Rotherham.

Of these 23 new buses, 10 will be specifically for the 221, and a further 10 specifically for the 22x.

An additional three buses will be used as contingency vehicles across both services.

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis

These additional buses are said to be ‘necessary for in-service operation, out of service mileage, vehicle scheduling/positioning, maintenance and testing’.

The proposal also includes a new electric city centre shuttle bus service in Sheffield and will involve four new electric single decker buses, one of which will be a contingency vehicle.

The bid was focused on securing the first zero-emission buses for South Yorkshire and was labelled a ‘key stepping-stone’ towards their regional Transport Strategy goal of a zero-carbon public transport network by 2040.

Ben Hardy, principal project manager at SYMCA, said: “A Net Zero emission bus fleet also forms a key part of South Yorkshire’s Bus Service Improvement Plan programme.

“Upgrading the existing buses to electric is a minimum requirement for achieving a highly efficient public transport network, which responds to the needs of existing and future users.

“An electric fleet can contribute to raising the profile and resilience of the network, and increase the patronage on all types of journeys.