Frenchgate banning orders handed to Doncaster children in anti-social behaviour crackdown as centre invests in new CCTV

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton checks out the new CCTV system at the Frenchgate Centre

Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton recently spoke to security staff at the Frenchgate Centre as well as top officers within South Yorkshire Police and officials from Doncaster Council around the issues of shoplifting and vandalism in the town centre.

SYP commanders said that police patrols have increased the last two months in the town centre and the force is now working more closely with Frenchgate staff and the council which they say has led to a reduction in criminality.

Dame Rosie, accompanied by Frenchgate’s general manager Karen Staniforth,visited the control room in Frenchgate where security guards around the clock are monitoring CCTV throughout the centre.

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton speaks to Frenchgate security staff and police

New CCTV has been placed in the shopping centre providing full coverage of the shopping and additional resources have been allocated towards security.

The MP also met with Sgt Martin Maw on the high street and discussed the work of South Yorkshire Police in the town centre.

It was noted that youth anti-social behaviour (ASB) was being tackled with banning orders in the Frenchgate Centre and repeat or serious offenders being referred to the courts.

South Yorkshire Police, Frenchgate and Doncaster Council have also been liaising with headteachers in Doncaster where further culprits have subsequently been identified.

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton speaks to police officers in the town centre

Dame Rosie said: “It is very good to see the steps that are being taken by the police and the council to crack down on bad behaviour in the town centre, particularly youth nuisance.”

“I very much hope this work will continue as I know crime in the town is a big priority for my constituents. Not only as the MP but also as a member of the Town Board.

“I want people to feel safe and secure in the town centre. There has been avisible difference recently in terms of police presence and the impact it has had on people’s behaviour. I want that to continue.