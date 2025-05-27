Four criminal investigations into Yorkshire Water launched since new government assumed office
A record 81 criminal investigations into water companies have been launched in England since the election in July 2024 including four new investigations into Yorkshire Water.
Following these investigations, water bosses could be jailed for five years, and water companies fined hundreds of millions of pounds.
Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John said: “Sewage dumping across South Yorkshire has been a stain on our local environment for too long.
“The previous Government’s record on sewage was a disgrace, they let water bosses off the hook and let criminal dumping into our rivers, lakes and seas go unpunished.
“These investigations are strong action that will see Yorkshire Water punished if they are found to have broken the law and force them to clean up their act, and our environment.”
Since privatisation, only three individuals have been successfully criminally prosecuted by the Environment Agency despite widespread illegality. This failure to hold water companies to account came at the same time as, under the previous Government, £41 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives were paid to water company executives from 2020.
New powers delivered by the Government’s landmark Water (Special Measures) Act 2025, mean water executives who cover up or hide illegal sewage spills can now be locked up for two years and water companies fined hundreds of millions of pounds. Seven cases against water companies are going to court over the next few months.
