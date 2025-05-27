Doncaster MP John Healey has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it has spearheaded the largest increase in criminal action against water companies in history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record 81 criminal investigations into water companies have been launched in England since the election in July 2024 including four new investigations into Yorkshire Water.

Following these investigations, water bosses could be jailed for five years, and water companies fined hundreds of millions of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John said: “Sewage dumping across South Yorkshire has been a stain on our local environment for too long.

John Healey.

“The previous Government’s record on sewage was a disgrace, they let water bosses off the hook and let criminal dumping into our rivers, lakes and seas go unpunished.

“These investigations are strong action that will see Yorkshire Water punished if they are found to have broken the law and force them to clean up their act, and our environment.”

Since privatisation, only three individuals have been successfully criminally prosecuted by the Environment Agency despite widespread illegality. This failure to hold water companies to account came at the same time as, under the previous Government, £41 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives were paid to water company executives from 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New powers delivered by the Government’s landmark Water (Special Measures) Act 2025, mean water executives who cover up or hide illegal sewage spills can now be locked up for two years and water companies fined hundreds of millions of pounds. Seven cases against water companies are going to court over the next few months.