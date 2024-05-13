Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Doncaster for immigration speech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has visited Doncaster to press home her message on immigration in a speech to local Conservatives.

She was invited to the city to speak by Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher.

After the event, he said: “Really pleased to welcome my friend and colleague Suella to Doncaster to speak to us all.

“She and I share a strong desire to ensure that all immigration is controlled, that the UK is in charge of its borders and that we must not tolerate economic migrants abusing the asylum system.

Nick Fletcher with Suella Braverman in Doncaster.

“I hope to see Suella Braverman MP back again in Doncaster but this will probably be after the General Election whenever that may be. In the meantime I will continue to work with her on immigration and the many other areas we both care deeply about.”

The controversial Conservative politician was booted out of office in November by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following a row about bias in the police on how officers handled street demonstrations.

Mrs Braverman was accused of undermining the police with her claim that aggressive right-wing protesters were "rightly met with a stern response", while "pro-Palestinian mobs" were "largely ignored", ahead of pro-Palestinian marches in central London.

She was elected as an MP in 2015 and quickly made a name for herself for her views on the EU, immigration, and law and order.

A fervent supporter of Brexit, following Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minister, Mrs Braverman was the first to announce she was running to replace him.

She was installed as home secretary by eventual winner Liz Truss, but was forced to resign within the space of a few weeks after admitting to sharing confidential documents.

In a political twist, Mrs Braverman was reinstated as home secretary by Rishi Sunak - and under him, carved out a reputation for her headline-grabbing comments before being axed again.

