Former Doncaster Tory MP tipped to defect to Reform UK by GB News

A former Doncaster Conservative MP is one of eight Tories on “defection watch” to Reform UK, GB News has reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Fletcher, who lost his seat to Labour at last year’s General Election and finished a distant third in May’s Doncaster mayoral election, is one of eight key Conservatives being eyed up by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage according to the TV channel.

But Mr Fletcher has heavily criticsed Mr Farage in the past and has ruled out switching to the party on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK has so far welcomed 11 ex-Tory MPs into Nigel Farage’s inner circle, sparked by the defection of former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson ahead of the 2024 General Election.

GB News has reported that former Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher is on "defection watch" to Reform UK, despite previously calling Nigel Farage a "bully-boy."

Lucy Allan, Mark Reckless, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Aidan Burley, Marco Longhi, David Jones, Ross Thomson, Anne Marie Morris, Sir Jake Berry and Adam Holloway have all switched to Reform UK.

Mr Farage has been open about his conditions for Conservatives joining his party.

Speaking to GB News last month, the Clacton MP said: "If people are coming to Reform because they see it, simply, as the best life raft for their political careers, then I'm not interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if they're coming to Reform because they really believe in what we're trying to do, they really believe that our country is in deep and desperate trouble, and it needs to be turned around, and they want to be part of that project, and them coming to us adds [to that project], then the door is open."

The channel named ex-Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher as one of eight being considered by Reform UK along with Jonathan Gullis, ​Brendan Clarke-Smith, Tom Hunt, Robin Millar, Jane Stevenson, Damien Moore and Miriam Cates.

Despite slamming Reform UK during his campaign to become Mayor of Doncaster, Nick Fletcher last month said: “There’s four years between now and the General Election. I do believe, at some point, there will be some work done between the Conservative Party and Reform.”

But in April, Mr Fletcher called Mr Farage “bully-boy” with “disdain” for the city and telling him: “Shame on you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2023, Mr Fletcher had urged Mr Farage to stand in Doncaster Central, adding: “If that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.”

But in a Facebook post ahead of the May mayoral election, he tore into the party’s canidate – 30-year-old Alexander Jones – as well as Mr Farage.

He said: “It appears that Reform, both locally and nationally, is realising the mistake they made in putting up 30-year-old Alexander Jones as their mayoral candidate in Doncaster.

"The apparent bully-boy tactics of Nigel Farage to ensure Reform had a candidate for his big event at Doncaster Racecourse have left Reform voters with no choice but to internally call out this fiasco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No Manifesto. Why? Farage’s script read out by the young man simply tells us that they are “word salads” and we don’t need one! An astonishing attitude which sums up the disdain that Farage has for us all. This is a game for him. For us, it’s our lives. Our town, our city.

“Farage doesn’t live here. He doesn’t have to watch the decline of our town centre. He’s not accosted by beggars. Farage doesn’t have to suffer from the antisocial behaviour that we have to put up with under this Labour Mayor.

“As someone who has lived in Doncaster all my life and cares deeply about my hometown, now city, I have no choice but to continue to let the people of Doncaster know about this young man’s inexperience, warts and all. But please don’t shoot the messenger and call me the bully. That title belongs to Mr. Farage himself. He threw this young man under the bus. I can’t stand by and watch Doncaster suffer the same fate.”