Former Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher posts about his fight to stop "the trans nonsense from entering our schools and women’s sports".

Former Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher took to social media over the weekend to post about his fight to stop "the trans nonsense from entering our schools and women’s sports".

Mr Fletcher, who is looking to become the city’s next mayor, taking over the reins from Ros Jones, sent out a message on Facebook entitled: “NEW YEAR - NEW MAYOR. OUR CHILDREN MATTER.”

The post said: “The rape gang scandal that has rightly once again hit the airwaves reminded me why I first entered politics: to help our kids.

“As an MP, I spent much time in Parliament fighting to stop the trans nonsense from entering our schools and women’s sports.

"I also spent much time speaking up for our young lads, who are often left behind. Much of what I did was an uphill battle, and sadly I was never supported by our Mayor.

“When I wrote to schools regarding my concerns about what some schools were teaching, I was “blasted” by her Labour councillors.

“The BBC reported that in a joint statement, Doncaster Council cabinet members Rachael Blake and Lani-Mae Ball described the MP’s comments as "offensive and outdated".

"They also said, ‘Can we suggest that Mr Fletcher deals with the issues most affecting our communities and does the job he was elected to do and represent his constituents?’"

“Personally, I cannot think of anything more important for an elected person to do than to protect our children. Mayor or Prime Minister or MP or Councillor.

“So my first pledge as your new Mayor will be this. All councillors will have to undergo DBS checks. No check, no seat. I will be asking our Conservative councillors to raise this at the next full council. It has been asked before but ignored by this Labour Mayor. Why? Maybe our Labour Mayor doesn’t think it is important enough?

“When I am Mayor, I will not only champion our children to achieve great things, but I will protect them with every tool at my disposal and with every breath in my body.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has endorsed former Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher as he bids to become the city’s mayor.