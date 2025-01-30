Former Doncaster MP appointed as Bangladesh trade envoy by Prime Minister
Baroness Rosie Winterton, who stood down as Labour MP for Doncaster Central at last summer’s General Election, was one of a string of parliamentarians tasked with drumming up new investment into Britain.
She will play a key role in strengthening trade and investment ties between the UK and Bangladesh, said a spokesperson of the British High Commission.
On her appointment, Baroness Winterton said: "I am delighted to be appointed as the UK Government's Trade Envoy to Bangladesh.
"I know how important Bangladesh is for business, jobs and consumers in both markets, with total trade volumes of over £3 billion and opportunities for growth."
"I look forward to working closely with the Department for Business and Trade, the interim government and businesses in Bangladesh to further develop this key trade partnership.”
She was granted life peerage to the House of Lords after serving Doncaster Central between 1997 and 2024 and was among eight former Labour MPs nominated by Sir Keir Starmer for the Lords.
She worked as a minister for several government departments from 2001-2010, and was Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons for seven years until her retirement.
In 2015, she received a Damehood for her long-term political service and was replaced by Sally Jameson, who claimed the seat for Labour at last summer’s General Election with a 9,500 majority.
Dame Rosie first took the seat in 1997 after replacing Harold Walker.
