Forget Miners' Strike and stop hating Margaret Thatcher, mayor hopeful says
Ex-Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, bidding to replace Labour’s Ros Jones at the May mayoral election, says people need to consign the event of the bitter year-long struggle between Mrs Thatcher’s Conservative Government and Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers to the history books.
Sharing a video of himself at a memorial to the strike in Hatfield, he said: “It is time to forgive and forget.
“50 years ago today Margaret Thatcher was elected Leader of the Conservative Party.
"It took four years more before she became our Prime Minister.
"In that time history shows that the UK was bankrupted under Labour. It was a grim time.
“50 years on and we are learning once again what Labour in power looks like. Economy flat lining. Strikes. Pensioners hit. Farmers hit. Working people hit. And it’s going to get worse. A lot worse.
Yet there are many in Doncaster who literally hate Margaret Thatcher. To this day 50 years on. It’s really held us back in Doncaster.”
He added: “I understand.
“I was living in Armthorpe during 84-85.
“I remember families being torn apart, I remember families really struggling.
"But I’m afraid Labour have used this in their favour for decades knowing that people only vote Labour because they believe the Conservatives closed all the pits.
"I know its difficult and there were lots of bad things happen but it’s time to forgive and forget.”