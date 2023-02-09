First voter ID certificates issued in Doncaster following poll law change

From 4 May 2023, voter ID will be required for a variety of polls including local and national.

Those without a passport or driver’s licence can now apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if they are registered to vote.

The rule will apply for borough and parish elections, Police and Crime Commissioner elections, Combined Authority Mayoral elections, referendums, Parliamentary by-elections and General Elections.

First voter IDs being issued

Following the launch of the website to apply for VACs, Doncaster Council has received 46 applications.

Of these, 35 were accepted and certificates have been issued.

The council has received £12,952 to implement this change as well as changes in accessibility, with a further £7,123 to be awarded in April.

An upcoming referendum on the Auckley Neighbourhood Plan will not be affected as this is set to be in March/April.