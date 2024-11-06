Ex-MP has cup of tea with Boris Johnson after chance meet in US on election day

A former Doncaster MP enjoyed “a cup of English tea” with “old boss” Boris Johnson – after the pair bumped into each other on a chance encounter while in the United States on presidential election day.

Former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who has been holidaying in Washington DC, shared a photo of himself with the former Prime Minister who has been in the States supporting Donald Trump and reporting on the election for global media.

Mr Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, revealed how he would like Mr Johnson to come to Doncaster next year.

He wrote: “How wonderful!

"All the way to Washington, and who should we bump into? None other than my old boss. Boris Johnson

“It was great to have a cup of English tea and catch up on this very special day.

“Maybe we will see you in Doncaster in 2025? I do hope so, Boris.”

In a later post, Mr Fletcher, who has made several hints that he could stand against Ros Jones at next May’s Doncaster mayoral election, aded: “What an incredible trip it has been! Washington DC is truly a remarkable city.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Washington for being such great hosts to my wife and me. We hope to return someday. But for now, my hometown calls, and there’s much to be done.”

Mr Fletcher was just one of seven Tory MPs who supported the ex-PM over rule-breaking and lockdown parties at Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

A report found that Johnson repeatedly lied to Parliament about lockdown parties at Number 10 during the Covid pandemic – with the majority of the Tory Party turning their backs on him.

After the backlash, an unrepentant Mr Fletcher apologised for any ‘upset’ over his decision to throw his weight behind Johnson, but doubled down on his views telling voters: “It’s not about doing what’s popular, it’s about doing what I think is right.”

He also hit out at the report’s impartiality – despite the Privileges Committee being made up of a majority of Conservatives - saying that only Tories should be able to judge Tory MPs over conduct.

His stance drew fierce crictism both locally and nationally, with many Conservative voters withdrawing their support for Mr Fletcher.

After voters lashed Mr Fletcher over his support for Johnson, he begged for forgiveness and said: “I apologise for any upset I may have caused.”

“As an MP I vote with my conscience. I always try to do the right thing for the right reasons. It’s not about doing what’s popular, it’s about doing what I think is right.

“I ask that everyone should channel their energies into forgiveness rather than hate for mistakes made by many over these past few years.

“And maybe then we can learn from what this pandemic has taught us and try to look forward to the future rather than continually looking back.”