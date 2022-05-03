Elections 2022: Looking at voter turnout in Doncaster

Thousands of seats are to be contested on Thursday, May 5, when residents up and down the country will decide who they want to make important decisions on their behalf.

In England, voters will be choosing a mixture of councillors, local and regional mayors.

While those on the electoral roll in Doncaster won't be taking part in full council elections this year, we've taken a look at what turnout was like when voters last headed to the polls to vote for their preferred ward councillors.

Electoral Commission data shows that at the last local council elections in 2021, 227,708 people in the area were eligible to vote, with 63,802 of them returning valid ballot papers – equating to a valid voter turnout of 28 per cent.

Around 36,000 postal votes were included in the count, while 317 votes were rejected, which can occur if a paper is not marked properly or has been spoiled.

Including votes rejected at the count, the ballot box turnout in Doncaster that year was 28.2 per cent, which was lower than the England average of 35.7 per cent.

Last year was a bumper year for elections, with people across England and Wales also responsible for choosing the Police and Crime Commissioner for their area – the person who will hold their local force to account and ensure it is serving the needs of the community.

In Doncaster, 63,332 people cast a vote at the 2021 South Yorkshire PCC election, which was a turnout of 27.8 per cent.

National issues such as the surging cost of living, Ukraine and partygate will be on voters' minds this year – but residents across Great Britain still want councils to focus on improving local roads and housing, according to a poll.

A survey carried out by Ipsos ahead of the May 5 elections found 50 per cent of Britons thought improving the condition of roads and pavements should be a top priority for councils.

That figure rose to 60 per cent in Wales and 63 per cent in Scotland, while in London only a third of people thought roads were a priority.