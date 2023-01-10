The yearly ONS study of employment and wages shows that real wages have decreased by 8.1 per cent in his constituency since 2010, or £2,743 a year.

Across the country as a whole, real wages are down by an average of 5 per cent, leaving people £1,600 a year worse off.

This means that while wages may have increased in terms of figures, the rise does not meet inflation.

MP Ed Miliband

The Labour Party have said that the change is due to the economy failing to grow under the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010.

Ed Miliband MP said: “Doncaster is being failed by the Tories.

“I receive so many emails from constituents worried about the cost of living as essentials – bills, rent, food and clothing – are all costing more. This is putting unsustainable pressure on family budgets and people are getting into debt or going without meals in order to get by. This simply isn’t acceptable.

“People in Doncaster deserve better. We need a Labour Government to grow our economy and tackle the cost of living crisis.”

The changes in figures particularly this year can be attributed to above average inflation and the rising cost of living.