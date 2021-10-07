Doncaster's Ed Miliband more popular than Keir Starmer, says YouGov poll
Former Labour leader and Doncaster MP Ed Miliband is more popular than the party’s current leader Sir Keir Starmer, a poll has said.
Polling released by YouGov shows that the Doncaster North MP and current shadow secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, is the most well known and well liked member of the party’s frontbench team.
Starmer is now a name recognised by the vast majority of British people, with 91% of the public saying they’ve heard of him.
However only two other members of the shadow cabinet have been heard of by a majority of the public – Ed Miliband (92%) and deputy leader Angela Rayner (59%).
Only 29% expressed a favourable opinion of Starmer, compared to 49% who have an unfavourable view.
Mr Miliband is marginally more popular, but still regarded unfavourably by 45% to 30%.
Overall the poll found that the shadow cabinet are largely unknown by the public, and those who are tend to be viewed unfavourably.