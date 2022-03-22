Doncaster’s bid for Great British Railways HQ backed by Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Hull business leaders

Chambers of Commerce in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham have all said they are behind the bid to bring the new government department to Doncaster.

The bid also has the support of Hull Chamber of Commerce opting to back Doncaster instead of rival bids from York and Wakefield.

People are also urged to take part in a short survey to convey support for the bid which is one of the requirements for the Government criteria in choosing a location. Residents backing the bid are urged to click here to access the survey

Doncaster is hoping to become the new home of Great British Railways (GBR)

Doncaster is up against more than 30 locations across the UK such as York, Wakefield, Crewe, Grantham, Wolverhampton, Swindon and many more.

GBR is a new public body which will run and plan the rail network. Its establishment was announced as part of the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail, published in May 2021. The public body will own the rail infrastructure, procure passenger services and set most fares and timetables.

CEO of Doncaster Chamber Dan Fell, said: “Doncaster is the right choice for GBR’s HQ. Our region may be steeped in rail history, but it’s our future too.

“We built the Flying Scotsman and Mallard. But we also maintain today’s fleet of new LNER trains.

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce CEO Dan Fell is backing the bid for GBR HQ to come to the borough

“This new HQ will be just a short walk from Doncaster station with fast onward connections by rail and road to the rest of the country.

“It will mark a major milestone in our economic revival – underpinning the growth of one of our most promising sectors. It will prove how far ‘Team South Yorkshire’ has come in working together to secure transformational investments in our economy.”

Alexis Krachai CEO of Sheffield Chamber said: “The impact of Doncaster becoming the home of the Great British Railway will not be limited to just the town itself, as the benefits will be felt across the entire region.

“This impact will be felt across the whole UK. For that reason, we’re enthusiastically supporting this bid.”