Doncaster Tory MP's upset at being rejected for BBC Question Time panel

A Doncaster Conservative MP has spoken of his upset after being rejected for a place on BBC’s Question Time tonight.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher says he asked to appear on the topical debate show which will be broadcast from Doncaster tonight – but was turned down.

The show, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will see Conservative minister Esther McVey, Labour’s Steve Reed, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Liberal Democrat Layla Moran, the party’s spokesman for Foreign Affairs and International Development, journalist Andrew Neil and comedian Zoe Lyons among those on the panel being grilled by a specially invited audience.

It will be screened on iPlayer from 8pm and then on BBC One after the 10pm news at 10.4pm.

Don Valley MP was rejected for a place on the Question Time panel.

He said: “Sadly, despite asking to be on the panel tonight , my wish has not been granted.

"I would have used it as an opportunity to show why devolution has failed Doncaster and led to the closure of our airport.”

"The fight to get it reopened carries on. I will continue to shine a spotlight on the airport.”

Members of the public were invited to apply to be in the audience and to fire questions at those on the panel.

Former GMTV presenter Esther McVey has Doncaster connections – she is the daughter in law of former Doncaster mayor Peter Davies, marrying fellow Tory MP and husband Philip in 2020.

She was recently appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Minister of State without Portfolio, reported to have been tasked with "leading the government's anti-woke agenda".

She is also a presenter on GB News with her husband.

Also facing questions is Scottish journalist and TV broadcaster Andrew Neil.

The chairman of The Spectator and presenter of The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, he was editor of The Sunday Times from 1983 to 1994, a BBC presenter and was briefly chairman of GB News.

Comedian Zoe Lyons, who has previously starred on Mock The Week, has also been announced.