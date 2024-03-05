Doncaster Tory MP rejected by Newsnight in own constituency in favour of Conservative colleague

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Fletcher revealed yesterday that his request to appear on the BBC Two current affairs show last night had been turned down, saying: “I was told that it was not possible unless they also had every other candidate from all the other parties as well and that is not the format of this show.”

The programme was being hosted from the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, which will replace Mr Fletcher’s Don Valley constituency at the next General Election.

Victoria Derbyshire hosts Newsnight live from Doncaster. (Photo: BBC)

Mr Fletcher had been rumoured to be appearing on the show last week.

But yesterday he said: “I am in Parliament as usual this week.

"I did ask the BBC to be on the show. Sadly it was not to be as I was told that was not possible unless they also had every other candidate from all the other parties as well and that is not the format of this show.

“I’m pleased though that we are getting on the national map for all the right reasons. I have always promoted Doncaster and am looking forward to putting the same energy into promoting the IsleOfAxholme too.”

One voter told him: “If you want the respect of all your constituents please don’t twist the narrative for your own ends and correct your error. Thank you.”

Another said: “Why was a Bassetlaw MP on the panel if it was Doncaster East? Why not you Nick Fletcher?”

Another posted: “Contrary to your message, there were MPs from all the main parties on the programme.”

