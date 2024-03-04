Doncaster Tory MP Nick Fletcher reveals he was rejected from BBC Newsnight show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire will be hosting the BBC Two show live from the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency this evening.

The new constituency will include parts of Mr Fletcher’s Don Valley constituency at the next General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been rumoured to be appearing on the programme, along with Reform UK leader Richard Tice – but has revealed he was turned down for the show, which will be broadcast from the 7 Lakes Country Club.

Doncaster Conservative MP has been turned down for an appearance on BBC's Newsnight.

He said: “Newsnight is being held tonight in Crowle

“I am in Parliament as usual this week.

"I did ask the BBC to be on the show. Sadly it was not to be as I was told that was not possible unless they also had every other candidate from all the other parties as well and that is not the format of this show.

I’m pleased though that we are getting on the national map for all the right reasons.

"I have always promoted Doncaster and am looking forward to putting the same energy into promoting the Isle Of Axholme too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing details of the show on X, formerly Twitter, the 55-year-old presenter wrote: “We’ll be with a big audience and various politicians ahead of the budget and of course ahead of gen elex.

“See you there.”