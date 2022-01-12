Doncaster Tory MP Nick Fletcher on reports Boris Johnson attended 'bring your own booze' party during height of lockdown

Nick Fletcher with Prime Minister and Conservative colleague Boris Johnson

A leaked email to ITV News from the PM’s Principal Private Secretary revealed an invite to a ‘bring your own booze’ party on May 20, 2020 during the height of lockdown.

When asked on Tuesday, January 11, Mr Johnson didn’t answer if he had been at the May 20, 2020 gathering and referred to the ongoing internal investigation. It’s been reported by the BBC from people who attended that Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were at the party.

Mr Fletcher, who was elected in Don Valley back in 2019, became Doncaster’s first Tory MP since the 1950s. But recent polling suggests that Mr Fletcher could lose his seat to Labour along with first-time Tories in Penistone & Stocksbridge and Rother Valley if an election were held tomorrow.

A poll commissioned by The New Statesman revealed that Labour has a near seven point lead in a survey conducted just days before Christmas.

The Don Valley MP said he fully ‘appreciated the sacrifices made’ by people in his constituency but didn’t add anything further in relation to Mr Johnson’s position at this time.

Conservative MPs have spoken to national publications off the record that Mr Johnson’s time could soon become untenable.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Fletcher said: “I, like the majority of people in Don Valley, have conscientiously followed the rules at all times. I fully appreciate the sacrifices the people of Don Valley have made throughout the pandemic.

“Therefore, I understand their dismay about these allegations, which have emerged in the media.”