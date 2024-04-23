Doncaster Tory MP in "little kids" jibe at mayors in fresh attack on city politicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher, who has repeatedly been accused of spreading misinformation by the pair and was called a “liar” by Mayor Jones earlier this year in a row over Doncaster Sheffield Airport, has launched yet another attack on the duo.

In a lengthy rant on his Facebook page, Mr Fletcher took aim at the pair’s stance over criticising the Government and said: “Not Me. It’s like having little kids. A continued refusal to step up to the plate.

"Always blaming others for why you can’t do things.”

Nick Fletcher has kept up his attacks on Mayor Ros Jones and Oliver Coppard.

He added: (When it comes to re-opening the airport) TheTwoMayors can’t be trusted to do that. They let 800 people lose their jobs. £100 million lost to our economy every year.

“Responsibility. No more blaming others. Let’s sort things out.”

Earlier this year, Mr Fletcher claimed in an election leaflet that Doncaster Council were responsible for closing the airport, with Mayor Jones launching a furious attack on the MP.

The leaflet read: “Nick is continuing the campaign to to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, challenging the council’s decision to close it.”

In response, Mayor Ros Jones said: “A claim by Nick Fletcher MP that it was “the council’s decision to close” Doncaster Sheffield Airport, is a complete and utter lie!

“City of Doncaster Council had nothing to do with the closure of our airport, quite the opposite in fact, we did everything we could to keep our airport open, including offering to cover its losses whilst a new buyer was found.

“This was a commercial decision by the airport owners, as stated by Anne-Marie Trevelyan the former Secretary of State for Transport at the time said, “it was ultimately a commercial decision made by the owners of DSA”.

“I have written to Nick Fletcher on a number of occasions in relation to where he has stated misinformation.

“On this occasion I expect Nick Fletcher MP to retract this statement and apologise to his constituents and the people of Doncaster.

“All our MPs must be held to account, especially when they purposely lie in an attempt to mislead the electorate.

“Nick Fletcher, as one of our Doncaster MPs, has been updated regularly on the progress to save and reopen our airport and such inaccurate comments do little to help with its reopening.”

Mr Fletcher replied with a lengthy post in which he refused to back down from his claim, stating “I will not tolerate being called a liar.”

Last month, Mayor Jones confirmed that a 125-year-lease deal had been agreed with airport owners Peel to take over the running of the base which closed in November 2022 after lengthy talks.

Airline operator TUI has expressed hopes of returning to Doncaster when the airport re-opens.

The latest attack comes just days ahead of the South Yorkshire Mayoral contest, with Labour’s Oliver Coppard hoping to retain his seat on May 2.