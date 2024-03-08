Doncaster Tory MP blasts Hollyoaks over trans storyline, saying TV bosses should be "ashamed"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Don Valley MP has blasted the Channel 4 show’s plot which sees 12-year-old Rose Lomax, played by Ava Webster, question her gender identity.

He said: "In 1994, the London Gender Clinic for Children saw 12 children.

"30 years on it has been seeing thousands. We ask why? This is why.

"Adults, all kinds of organisations, are planting in children's minds, an idea with no basis in science or evidence, which if pursued will in all likelihood put these children on a pathway to irreversible harm and a lifetime of medical complications, risk, and pain.

"The Hollyoaks team should be ashamed and Ofcom should investigate."

In an episode earlier this week, Rose opened up to trans character Kitty Draper, played by Iz Hesketh.

An emotional Rose said: “I don’t know what the first step is. I’m a boy but my body’s all wrong. How am I supposed to tell my parents that?”

Kitty replied: "I'll help you in whatever way I can. But you need to know that your life is in your hands.

"So, stop bunking off school. Then, and only then, you can start thinking about how and when you can tell your mum.

"You can’t move on with your life until you’ve told the people you love who you truly are. That is if you're sure?"

Rose insisted that she is "so sure".

Kitty added: “Well then once you’ve taken the first step, you can start actually being who you truly are. It’s the best feeling in the world."

The soap shared a clip of the “important” conversation on X/Twitter, which has been swamped by anti-trans campaigners accusing the show of promoting “grooming”.

One person labelled the storyline “appalling, irresponsible propaganda,” while another wrote: “Hollyoaks is basically a LGBTQ soap now. Not happy with turning everybody gay, now they have their eyes set on grooming kids. Absolutely sickening.”

However, the soap has also been praised for the plot.

“An important and well-handled storyline. Well done to all involved,” said current Drag Race UK vs The World star Tia Kofi, who appeared in a guest role in the soap last year.

Another fan said: “Love to see it. I knew I was gay from when I was a kid, and I would have been horrified if anyone had tried to tell me I wasn’t. Listen to queer kids.”

Responding to the criticism, someone else wrote: “The ignorant brainless comments here show why this is important. F**k transphobes, we love you Hollyoaks. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Hollyoaks has long been a champion of trans and non-binary representation, introducing Sally St. Claire (played by Annie Wallace) in 2015 – the first transgender character to played by a trans actress in a British soap.