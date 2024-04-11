Doncaster Tory MP backtracks on calls for voters to back Reform amid calls for his suspension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for the PM to remove the whip from Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher following a social media post in which he endorsed voters to return his “great friend” former deputy party chairman Lee Anderson to Parliament following his recent switch to Reform.

He said: “I so wish Lee Anderson MP had remained with the Conservatives. However having lost the whip it would mean the Conservative Party would choose someone other than Lee to fight the election in Ashfield.

“I can understand in those circumstances why he joined Reform. Ashfield has its greatest champion and I hope they appreciate what he has done for his home town and his country at the next election.

Mr Fletcher backtracked on his comments after endorsing voters to back rival party Reform UK so Lee Anderson can be returned to Parliament.

“I hope my constituents see that a vote for me in Doncaster is also the right thing to do. I am a lone voice in Parliament shouting up for Doncaster.

“We both need to be back in Westminster along with Ben Bradley MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith MP and Marco Longhi MP.”

Mr Fletcher later edited his post, saying: “For the avoidance of any doubt of course I want to see a Conservative majority Government returned at the next election with as many Conservative MPs as possible.

"Lee is a personal friend but we can’t risk the damage a Labour Government would do to our country. Just look at what the Labour Council has done to Doncaster.”

The Liberal Democrats condemned what they said was further Tory infighting and said Rishi Sunak had to “find his backbone and kick Nick Fletcher out of the Conservative Party”.

There were also calls from the Labour Party for Mr Fletcher to be suspsended.

The Don Valley MP’s extraordinary comments came after Mr Anderson declared he would not campaign in some Tory constituencies, including Mr Fletcher’s, because of his friendships with the sitting MPs.

Announcing his non-aggression pact, Mr Anderson said he would not campaign against four Tory MPs because "friendship means more".

They include Ben Bradley, the MP for Mansfield, Brendan Clarke-Smith, who represents Bassetlaw and Marco Longhi, the Dudley North MP as well as Mr Fletcher.

In a post he said: "These people are my friends and the ones that reached out to me last month.

"They will always be my friends and because of this I will not campaign against them in their Parliamentary seats.

"Friendship means more to me. Every other seat is fair game."

A Reform UK spokesperson said: "Lee Anderson made it clear from the day he joined Reform UK that he would not personally campaign against a handful of his close friends.

"The party respect this decision and it shows Lee's loyalty to his friends, which goes beyond politics.

"Reform will be standing in these constituencies and will be fighting the Conservatives across the board in England, Wales and Scotland.