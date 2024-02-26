Doncaster Tory MP 'backs down' on claim council closed airport after accusations of 'lies'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a campaign leaflet, Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher said the decision to shut the airport was down to City of Doncaster Council, rather than owners Peel.

Last week, Mr Fletcher made five separate posts on social media addressing the issue, before a Facebook live session where he spoke directly to voters.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones called on him to apologise for the “blatant lie.”

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher and Mayor Ros Jones have clashed over Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

And while he has failed to apologise, Mr Fletcher issued a statement where he admitted that “Peel decided to pull the plug” on the airport in the summer of 2022.

A spokesman for the authority said: “Last week, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones blasted Nick Fletcher MP for what she called "a blatant lie" when he claimed in a campaign leaflet that it was the decision of Doncaster Council to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“Mr Fletcher came under significant criticism for this when many believed it to be an attempt to gain political capital and spread ‘misinformation’.

“Last week Mayor Ros demanded that Mr Fletcher should retract his statement and apologise.

"As of yet, he has not made a public apology, but on Friday he released a statement where he admitted that "Peel decided to pull the plug,” seemingly rowing back on his previous statement where he blamed the council.

“When we approached the Mayor of Doncaster, her office stated that no apology or retraction had been received from Nick Fletcher MP, but that City of Doncaster Council did everything within its power to try and keep the airport open and that it remains the top priority to save it and see it reopen.”

The leaflet read: “Nick is continuing the campaign to to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, challenging the council’s decision to close it.”

In response, Mayor Ros Jones said: “A claim by Nick Fletcher MP that it was “the council’s decision to close” Doncaster Sheffield Airport, is a complete and utter lie!

“City of Doncaster Council had nothing to do with the closure of our airport, quite the opposite in fact, we did everything we could to keep our airport open, including offering to cover its losses whilst a new buyer was found.

“This was a commercial decision by the airport owners, as stated by Anne-Marie Trevelyan the former Secretary of State for Transport at the time said, “it was ultimately a commercial decision made by the owners of DSA”.

“I have written to Nick Fletcher on a number of occasions in relation to where he has stated misinformation.

“On this occasion I expect Nick Fletcher MP to retract this statement and apologise to his constituents and the people of Doncaster.

“All our MPs must be held to account, especially when they purposely lie in an attempt to mislead the electorate.

“Nick Fletcher has been updated regularly on the progress to save and reopen our airport and such inaccurate comments do little to help with its reopening.”