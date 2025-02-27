Doncaster Tory councillor says he'd like to "do an Elon Musk" and slim down council

A Conservative councillor in Doncaster has said he would love to do “a bit of an Elon Musk” – and slim down the council’s workforce.

Sprotbrough Ward councillor Glenn Bluff made the remarks at a meeting of the Full Council at the Civic Offices on Thursday afternoon as members of the City of Doncaster Council debated the authority’s revenue budget.

Coun Bluff told the chamber the revenue budget "is not what he'd like to see" and he'd want to do a "bit of an Elon Musk" and slim down the council’s workforce.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has been US President Donald Trump’s right hand man since his return to the White House, heading up the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which the pair want to see cut wastage across Government departments.

Recently, the Tesla and X boss took to the stage at a right wing rally wielding a chainsaw to press home the message of making cuts.

It is not the first time Coun Bluff’s has made controversial comments in a council meeting.

In January last year, he claimed that “wokeism” is the biggest reason for decline in young people’s health during a meeting of full council.

In a discussion around gender identity, Coun Bluff said: “The biggest change since 2010 is not about money, it’s not about financing the NHS, it’s all this c*** that we get coming through the system, that’s confusing our kids in school.

“The wokeism, the education, this stuff about gender, it’s confusing our children. We have children coming home and they don’t know what they are. They don’t know if they’re male, female, they don’t know what they’re doing.

“In generations to come people won’t be talking about austerity because they’ll recognise that it was needed at this time. What they’ll be talking about is the wokeism, the gender politics, this rubbish that’s coming through on the left side of politics.

“It’s confusing our kids, it’s confused an entire generation, it’s giving people anxieity, it’s causing major mental problems throughout our society and it’s got to stop. You will see these levels increasing regarding suicide, anxiety and mental health because we are feeding c*** to our kids in education and it’s confusing them.”