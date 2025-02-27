Doncaster Sheffield Airport: What 3 PMs have said about its re-opening

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has become the latest PM to pledge his support for the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport – joining previous incumbents Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The spotlight is firmly on the campaign for a new take off for the airport which closed in November 2022 – with the topic raised at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday and which was also the topic of a parliamentary debate brought by Doncaster Labour MP Lee Pitcher earlier this week.

Mr Starmer told Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson he was behind the fight to re-open the airport – but his words drew criticism from Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate and former Tory MP Nick Fletcher who said: “I find it hard to trust him given his repeated lies to get elected.”

From Prime Ministers to MPs to campaigners, here’s who’s said what about Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Prime Ministers Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have all indicated backing for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

SIR KEIR STARMER, CURRENT PRIME MINISTER

After Ms Jameson said: "Will the Prime Minister put on record his support for Mayor Ros in the airport reopening and also set out how the growth agenda will override traditional patterns of investment mainly in the south of England and bring prosperity to the South Yorkshire region and the North as a whole?”

In response, the PM told her: “Yes I will. Doncaster’s got a proud industrial heritage – rail, steel and coal – and extraordinary potential for industries of the future from hydrogen to AI and we are focusing on devolving more powerr to support metro mayors and support industry and we will work with the mayors of Doncaster and South Yorkshire to support efforts to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

LIZ TRUSS, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PM

On her first full day as the UK’s Prime Minister in September 2022, she pledged that she would get new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to investigate the proposals put forward to close the airport by owners Peel.

Answering a question put to her by then Don Valley Conservative MP Mr Fletcher she said: “Regional airports including the Doncaster Sheffield Airport are a vital part of our economic growth and what I will make sure is that the new transport secretary is immediately onto this issue.

Glancing across the House of Commons chamber towards Trevelyan, Truss added: “I know she is, she’s already contacting the people in Doncaster and Sheffield to protect this airport and protect the vital infrastructure and connectivity to help our economy grow.”

Mr Fletcher urged Ms Truss to write to South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Peel boss John Whittaker and asked her to throw her ‘full weight’ behind the campaign to save the airport.

To cheers from fellow Conservative MPs he said: “I’d like to thank her for the support of my campaign to keep Doncaster Sheffield Airport open.

In a letter she told Mr Fletcher that there was a ‘viable future' for the airport and that it was ‘extremely concerning’ it was being earmarked for shutdown by owners Peel.

She said: “I agree that the review into the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is extremely concerning, both for local businesses and employees - but also for the passengers who rely on this airport.

“I fully believe there is a viable future for this airport - and hope that the owners (the Peel Group) will examine all options throughout the review underway to find a sustainable path

forward.

"I would implore the Peel Group to work closely with all those affected to find a solution that works for everyone - including yourself, other Members of Parliament, local businesses, and local leaders.

“Those who will be affected are best placed to identify a strong and credible aviation future for the airport.”

RISHI SUNAK, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PM

Mr Sunak, who took over from Ms Truss, was appointed just days before the airport’s closure in November 2022, with its closure initially being announced when Boris Johnson was PM.

Mayor Ros Jones urged the PM to do more than his predecessor and intervene to keep it open.

She released a statement on Facebook: “We need UK government to talk to the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the Peel Group to bring pressure on them to accept the offer of public financial support from Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, to seriously negotiate with prospective parties who want to buy the airport, halt its closure and save jobs.

“Rishi Sunak, a Yorkshire MP who now holds the highest position in this country has the ideal opportunity to underline the commitment of his new UK government to Levelling Up by taking decisive action to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the jobs of thousands of people associated with the airport.

“I am imploring him to do more than his predecessor did and show up for the people of this region and the north.

“I have written to Mr Sunak asking him to intervene before November when the airport is planned to close, I am hopeful that negotiations with potential buyers will find a suitable solution.

“We are in the eleventh hour, and the next 24 – 48 hours are critical if we are to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, I implore our new Prime Minister to intervene.”

Mr Sunak came to Doncaster in 2024 after an invite by Mr Fletcher who said afterwards: “Your voice is now being heard at the highest level of Government.

"Something that has not happened for decades.”

Mr Fletcher said that during the visit, he discussed proposals to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, plans for a new leisure centre for Edlington and his on going campaign for a Minister for Men.

Following the exchange, Mr Fletcher posted on social media: “There is an old saying that if you don't ask, you don’t get. I asked and we got.

"I’m looking forward to the Prime Minister coming to Doncaster.

"It will give me the opportunity to show him around and make the case as strongly as I can as to why we need a new hospital.”

ED MILIBAND, DONCASTER NORTH MP (LABOUR)

“It was brilliant to see such strong support from MPs across the South Yorkshire region and beyond for the reopening of the airport.

“I was pleased to hear the Government’s commitment to work with the City of Doncaster Council, Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard in supporting efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport as a thriving regional airport.

“I know how important the airport is to people in Doncaster and the wider region. I look forward to working with colleagues in the hope to see planes in the skies above Doncaster once again.”

SALLY JAMESON, DONCASTER CENTRAL MP (LABOUR)

“DSA will bring the high-skill, high-wage jobs that we need in Doncaster.

It was an honour to join my South Yorkshire colleagues for the adjournment debate on Doncaster Sheffield Airport, secured and led by Lee Pitcher.

The Aviation Minister has committed to working with The City of Doncaster Council, Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to reopen the airport.

“Let's get Doncaster flying.”

LEE PITCHER, DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME MP (LABOUR)

"It’s been over 800 days since DSA closed, but last night showed that momentum is building to get our airport reopened once again. With Munich International Airport now secured as the operator, the timing was perfect to secure a debate on the economic contribution of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“I wanted to use this opportunity to highlight the deep-rooted pride and history of DSA, from its RAF Finningley days intercepting Zeppelins in WWI to making history with the UK’s first female RAF pilot in 1991, this airport is part of Doncaster’s identity.

“I also wanted to demonstrate the huge economic potential of reopening our airport. The Full Business Case projects over 11,500 jobs (direct & indirect) by 2050, with a £5 billion economic boost and £2 billion in welfare benefits. This is a game-changer for our region, backed by key stakeholders like Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber.

“This was not only an opportunity to highlight the benefits that a reopened airport will bring, it was also an opportunity to make very clear requests of the government. I asked for the government to clearly outline the steps they will be taking to support the DSA project and for their commitment on record to grant the airspace when it is required.

“It was clear last night that the will is there to get our airport reopened, and I will keep pushing to get this over the line. DSA is not just an airport, it’s our future.

NICK FLETCHER, DONCASTER CONSERVATIVE MAYORAL CANDIDATE

“Wonderful! At last, our two new MPs are speaking up for our airport in Parliament.

“Sadly, as I know and they will soon find out (once they have stopped celebrating robbing our pensioners, making half the country redundant, and solar paneling 10% of our agricultural land), it is the South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, who has the money. This is why I am sure Oliver has delayed the decision on the funding of DSA until after the election.

“With regard to my continual evidence of party politics, it is proven once more here. How, you may ask?

“Well, how about we have an airport in what was my seat (Don Valley), yet we fund an aviation company, as mentioned by Sir Keir, in Ed Miliband’s seat, where there is no airport?

“You cannot make it up.

“Ah well, it’s only taxpayers' money, not theirs, and there is plenty more of it—ask Rachel from accounts. The sad thing is that while they continue to milk the taxpayer until they are dry, they still manage to spend it on the wrong industry or in the wrong place.

“Just look at the £7 million they gave to Lontra, which never won a contract and went bust almost as soon as it opened.

“The saying goes, "A fool and his money are soon parted." Sadly, they are taking us for fools.

“Yet again we have warm words from the Government but no money for the airport. This time from the PM today in Prime Minister’s Questions. However I find it hard to trust him given his repeated lies to get elected. Council taxpayers. WASPI women. Householders’ Energy bills. Pensioners. Farmers. Students. All lied to.

“What exactly is this Government support for the airport? I keep asking and I keep getting no answer. Nobody dares write back to me it seems. So maybe you could write to your MP and ask him or her “What exactly is the support the Government is giving to reopen DSA?”

“I hope you get an answer. And I hope that when all the bluster and bravado is stripped away, it’s more than just warm words. Somehow I doubt it. Labour using our airport to gain votes for our incompetent Labour Mayor is what this is all about.”

MARK CHADWICK, SAVE DSA AIRPORT CAMPAIGNER AND BUSINESSMAN

Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, was invited to attend the parliamentary debate by Mr Pitcher.

He said: “Wow – what a day

“Our campaign recieved a number of mentions in his speech and some great people are involved here in London.

“Down to earth Doncaster people now based in London are putting in the effort to help our campaign to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”