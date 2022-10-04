Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Vital functions are highlighted in MPs letter to Transport Secretary

DSA

Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton were among the members who signed the letter which listed some of the key functions of the airport.

The letter referenced key services which operate from the aiport:

National Police Air Service: the NPAS’ entire fixed wing aircraft fleet is based at DSA, which serves every police force in the country.

UK Search and Rescue: aircraft work 24 hours a day, 365 rescuing those in need.

Ministry of Defence: military training for the Ministry is provided from DSA.

Oil spill response: two aircraft based at DSA are on 24/7 call for major oil spills.

Civil contingencies resilience: DSA is a partner within the South Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum and has played a key role in emergency responses such as receiving PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukrainian refugees.

The MPs used the above to call for the government to use emergency powers under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 to keep the airport from closing.

Commenting on the letter, Dame Rosie Winterton MP said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is not just a crucial part of our local economy, it is also a vital national hub for emergency and security services.

“The Secretary of State has the power, under the Civil Contingencies Act, to keep the airport open so that another operator can be found to secure its continuation as a national asset and the operation of commercial flights”.

Ed Miliband MP, said:

“The airport is a vital resource for our city, region and country. The operations that take place there must be safeguarded and the airport saved so it can continue as a fully functioning commercial airport.

“The Prime Minister said yesterday she would take action. Now she must honour her word and use the powers available to her government.