Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Viable future' says Government as pressure grows on Peel

Politicians from all parties have joined forces calling for transport minister Grant Shapps to put pressure on operators Peel to keep it open.

The property company, which opened the old RAF Finningley air base as a commercial airport in 2005, announced it was carrying out a six week strategic review on whether flying was still commerciably viable, amid financial pressures caused by the departure of Wizz Air and the Covid pandemic.

Conservative Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher and Doncaster Central and Doncaster North MPs Dame Rosie Winterton and Ed Miliband are all calling on Peel to keep the airport open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MPs are calling on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to step in to help save the airport.

And more than 20,000 people have signed a petition demanding it stay open.

A Government spokesman said: “We recognise Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s announcement of a review into the future of the airport will be concerning for passengers and workers, and the Government is in close contact with the airport to understand its plans.

“While this will be a commercial decision for the owners of the airport, we hope they conclude after consultation with stakeholders that there is a viable aviation future for the airport.

“Regional airports are key in serving our local communities, supporting thousands of jobs in the regions and act as a key gateway to international opportunities.