Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Sale talks continue as mayors and MPs issue joint update

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Doncaster MPs Dame Rosie Winterton, Ed Miliband and Nick Fletcher (Con, Don Valley) joined together to deliver the latest on plans to re-open the airport, which closed in November.

The statement in full said: “Substantial preparations and background work continues to take place as part of the potential acquisition of the airport through a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO), if no sale is forthcoming.

“As part of the CPO process, this week (w/c 13th March) City of Doncaster Council will be engaging with local landowners and occupiers in and around the potential development area.”This is known as land referencing and will map out what land is owned or occupied by whom so landowners and occupiers can be contacted with further details about any future project so they are able to comment on any proposals.

The city's mayors and MPs have joined forces in the fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"This would also include what the CPO could cover and how the proposed site could be designed.

"The process would mean that those potentially affected would be contacted to discuss any land rights required by the council for the project.

“In addition to land referencing, engagement continues with Peel and other parties around the potential for a negotiated sale of DSA.

The statement added: “As Mayors and MPs, we are collectively working to save our airport. We all want to see our airport reopen, secure the future of aviation in Doncaster and support the economy of Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

“As part of these efforts, the City of Doncaster Council is leading work to secure a CPO for the airport site. A CPO is a complex and often lengthy process taking up to two years.

“The sensitive nature of this activity means much of the work must happen behind the scenes and we support the measures that are being put in place.

“Of course we would rather Peel does the right thing and sell the airport to an interested party.

“We will continue to work together where this does not prejudice the CPO process.