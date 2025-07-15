Doncaster Sheffield Airport re-opening: Mayor wants "four or five airlines"

The Mayor of Doncaster says she would like to see “four or five airlines” operating out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport when it re-opens – as she gave a lengthy update on the scheme.

Ros Jones says work is continuing behind the scenes to re-open the airport which closed in 2022 – and has blasted “misinformation” circulating online.

She says she is confident of seeing the airport becoming the region’s “jewel in the crown” in years to come as she took part in a podcast with Save DSA campaigner and businessman Mark Chadwick.

Asked on the airlines and holiday destinations flying out of DSA she said: “It's not only holiday destinations, but some new destinations we're hoping come forward as well.

"We all know that TUI has been wanting to be around all along and TUI are still very much involved in it. But you know, I want to up to four or five airlines going there, so it gives people the breadth of where they want to go and how they want to use it.

"So I don't only want the holiday flights. I want the long haul as well.

"It'd be fabulous, but it's let's get them in. Let's get it open. Let's get it moving and let's see it fly.”

A decision on funding from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is due in September – and she is confident of seeing the project progress.

She told the podcast, hosted by Doncaster Radio’s Bruce Edwards: “We've got several things that we've got to get over the line first.

"One, not least getting, drawing down money from the Mayoral Combined Authority , which Oliver's coming out quite positively in what he's saying.”

She also revealed her feelings on hearing the airport’s closure – and how relations with owners Peel have improved since the shutdown.

She said: “I was devastated. I was in the office at the time, was given a day's warning of their strategic review. We tried to persuade them, don't do that, let's see what we can do.

"And we did everything to try and keep the airport open, seek to get someone else to come in. But they were not wanting to play ball at that time.

"And therefore, we are where we are today, working with them.

"We were gutted. And we did all we could, as we said, we tried to buy the land off them, but their answer was no.

"Our officers are the ones that interface with Peel daily.

"And I'm not going to lie, some of it's been difficult at the start, but I think they've got a good working relationship now. And Peel want to see it go forward as much as possible because if you remember gateways, which is all land that Peel owns, will actually benefit from it.”

She also took a swipe at “misinformation” being shared online and said: “I think, you know, sadly, that misinformation is being put out there.

"I would always say, listen to what I put out there, because that's the truth on what's happening with the airport.

"We want everyone behind it to actually get our airport reopened and stimulate our economic growth.

"I still want all political parties to back it and get it open, not only for Doncaster, South Yorkshire, but the North, because it's going to be the jewel in the crown long term, I believe.”

"What we need to do is get our airport open and get it flying so that then we all can see the benefits.

She added: “Things are going on now.

"We're already progressing key areas of work, including the airspace change process and the aerodrome certification.

"Preparations on air traffic control have begun.

"Procurement of the air ground landing lights and radar and fire operators have commenced. So yes, there's certainly a lot going on behind those fences.”

"There's an awful lot of work and it's quite complex getting it done and getting the air corridors and getting the certification are big events and they don't just happen overnight. So we've got interdependencies happening there.

"I believe freight will be the first rather than passengers, but so it won't be a big bang. I really do want to be on that first plane out there. It depends where it's going and whether I can afford it, but I really would like to be on it.

"But now, I really do believe it will happen. And therefore, it can't happen soon enough for me.

"But we've got to follow the right procedures, bearing in mind that we are using public money as well."

Asked where she sees the airport in ten years time, she said: “Look, it's about a thriving airport, you know, an international regional airport alongside the hub of aviation related industry, delivering skilled and well paid jobs, supporting local businesses, driving investment in Doncaster and actually giving our young people aspirations and people who are looking to change their careers, aspirations, there's jobs there.

"We've got it moving forward and it will be a prosperous airport. So 10 years time, I'd like to see it up there.”