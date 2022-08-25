Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher to answer questions in online debate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discussion has been organised by local businessman Mark Chadwick who has set up a Facebook group with more than 11,000 members calling for the airport to be saved.

From 6pm Friday, the Facebook page, which can be found HERE will see the mayor and the Conservative MP answer questions put to them by the public.

Mr Chadwick, who owns Doncaster’s Stadium Garage said: “I will be asking the questions that have been posted by group members.”

Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher will be answering questions about Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Earlier this week, airport owners Peel agreed to an extension to talks to look at options for saving the airport to September 16.