Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher to answer questions in online debate
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher will take questions from the public in an online debate on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
The discussion has been organised by local businessman Mark Chadwick who has set up a Facebook group with more than 11,000 members calling for the airport to be saved.
From 6pm Friday, the Facebook page, which can be found HERE will see the mayor and the Conservative MP answer questions put to them by the public.
Mr Chadwick, who owns Doncaster’s Stadium Garage said: “I will be asking the questions that have been posted by group members.”
Earlier this week, airport owners Peel agreed to an extension to talks to look at options for saving the airport to September 16.
However, bosses at the company said they had received ‘no tangible proposals’ for the airport which first opened for commercial flights in 2005.