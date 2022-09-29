Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayor’s deal to cut business losses was worth up to £7 million

Mayor Oliver Coppard has revealed that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Doncaster Council offered to give Peel Group up to £7 million to subsidise their losses last week.

He said: “Last week the Combined Authority I lead and Doncaster Council led by Ros Jones offered Peel a deal to underwrite their losses at DSA for up to 13 months. That offer was potentially worth up to £7 million to Peel Group.

“We made that offer because it was the right thing to do, as a way of keeping the airport operational for the coming summer season, saving people’s jobs and livelihoods, and giving us the time and space to complete a deal to save DSA. Peel turned down that deal.

Oliver Coppard

“Had Peel accepted that offer we would have been able to properly advance negotiations with credible, interested investors in the airport. There is significant market interest in taking over DSA, interest that has only accelerated since the value of the pound has crashed.

“We have done everything in our power to get them to sell: we’ve used public funds to pay for consultants to scour the global market for investors and we’ve offered Peel a deal that would keep the airport going at no cost to them.

So if it wasn’t before, what is crystal clear is that Peel have never had any intention of selling the airport. We have done everything we can to try to get Peel to do the right thing. Despite all the pressure we have been able to apply locally, they haven’t budged.”

The statement follows criticism from Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, who yesterday called for a public inquiry into both Peel Group and the role of the SYMCA in the airport’s closure.

Coppard then called on Prime Minister Liz Truss and the government:

“Liz Truss’s commitment to save DSA was a positive step, but without any concrete action it’s simply more warm words. And yet time is running out.

“If we are going to save DSA and the national infrastructure it represents then the government need to step in as a matter of urgency, and we stand ready to work with them constructively and in support.

“I am writing to Liz Truss today to urge her to take action and I will share that letter. I have also asked for an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Transport and will update you if I receive a response.”

His words echo that of Doncaster MPs Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton, who released a joint statement on Tuesday urging the Prime Minister to “step up” and stop the airport from closing.

Earlier today, Nick Fletcher wrote a letter to Peel urging them to reconsider their decision, which was signed by 17 MPs in total including Miliband and Winterton.

If the closure goes ahead as planned, operations will begin winding down from 31 October.

