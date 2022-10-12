Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Liz Truss 'incredibly disappointed' at base's closure

In a letter to Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, the PM described the news as ‘very tough’ and distanced herself from being able to step in to save the airport from closure.

There have been repeated calls in recent days for the PM and Government to take over the airport – but Number 10 has made it clear that is not an option.

She wrote: “With regard to DSA, I am aware that on 26 September its owners the Peel Group announced that the airport would close due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who said on three separate occasions she would do all she could to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, has now distanced herself from the issue.

"This was despite a financial offer to the Peel Group in order to explore external interest.

"The Government is incredibly disappointed that airport operations at DSA are to close from the start of November. I know that this decision has been very tough, both for the local community and for airport staff and passengers.

“While the UK Government supports airports, it does not own or operate them.

"However, the Secretary of State for Transport, along with other Ministers and officials, has met the Peel Group and urged them to work with the local authorities involved - Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority - to find solutions that would maintain an aviation future for DSA.

"I would like to reiterate this message and encourage all parties to endeavour to find a solution that will still benefit the local community and economy of the wider region.”

The PM promised to protect Doncaster Sheffield Airport at her first PMQs when concerns for the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport were put to her by Mr Fletcher.

She said: “Regional airports including Doncaster Sheffield Airport are a vital part of our economic growth and what I will make sure is that the new transport secretary (Anne Marie Trevelyan) is immediately onto this issue.