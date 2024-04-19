Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Conservative mayoral candidate criticises leaders’ approach to deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Besscarr councillor Nick Allen labelled the recent agreement to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport a “cynical move” by the regional and city mayors ahead of the election next month.

Coun Allen is set to run in the election for the Conservative party, contesting current Labour mayor Oliver Coppard.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones announced in March that the council had signed a leasehold agreement with airport owner Peel Group to allow an investor to operate the site.

Councillor Nick Allen has criticised leaders’ approach to deal.

It follows more than a year of complex negotiations to reopen the airport after Peel announced its closure in 2022.

The council is now in the final stages of selecting an investor who will take over airport operations.

Coun Allen criticised the council’s approach, stating that an operator should have been secured ahead of the leasehold agreement being signed.

He added that if he is elected next month, he will ensure that there is a sufficient break clause in the agreement, which would enable the council to reverse its decision if required.

Ms Jones has responded that a break clause is included in the agreement.

Coun Allen said: “I would not have signed that lease without an operator in place and I believe this was a cynical move calculated to gain good publicity ahead of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Election.

“Postal votes are now arriving and I hope voters remember this as they cast their ballots in the election.

“If more appropriate action had been taken eighteen months ago then all of this could have been avoided.

“On day one I will ensure the lease is examined to check it has a proper break clause and demonstrates value for money.

“After all, in place of this strife, we now need compromise and this means taking into account taxpayers’ money.

“Unfortunately, the local Labour politicians do not seem to care about that!

“Let’s reopen our airport! It will boost our economy and bring jobs back to South Yorkshire.”

Ms Jones and Mr Coppard have both responded to Coun Allen’s comments.

Ms Jones responded: “All City of Doncaster councillors have had the opportunity to attend briefings up to and at the point of the lease being signed for the former DSA site.

“As such Coun Allen should be aware of the break clause built into the lease. In addition, the decision record also set out the reasons for signing the lease in advance of making an appointment of an operator.”

“As has already been explained to our councillors and MPs, the lease for our airport was needed prior to finalising the airport operator as to provide the operators with the certainty upon which they can complete their business plans required as part of the final phase of procurement activities.”

“We are now down to the final phase where operators are required to complete their detailed business plans for DSA. Further announcements will be provided once this process has concluded.”

Mr Coppard added: “After the mess they’ve made of this country, if I were a Conservative candidate for anything I’m not sure I’d be lecturing other people on good financial management.

“Despite Doncaster Tories repeatedly calling for us to simply write a blank cheque to Peel, we have always been careful with taxpayers money throughout this process.

“City of Doncaster Council have been clear that the contract comes with a break clause, and if we are going to reopen DSA, then the necessary first step was signing a lease deal with the owners Peel.

“I think that is a step worth taking, I’m sorry the Conservative candidate for Mayor of South Yorkshire does not.”

Coun Allen has represented the Bessacarr ward in Doncaster since his election in 2015.

He has shared plans in his campaign to explore free bus routes to hospitals in the region and crack down on litter and fly tipping.

The elected devolved mayor will be the head of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and take on new Police and Crime Commissioner powers.