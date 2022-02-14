Doncaster school planning to sell part of estate for housing to fund refurbishments

School bosses at Outwood Academy Danum off Leger Way want to offload its lower site close to Sandall Beat Road Playing Fields and Doncaster Racecourse.

The section of land proposed to be sold covers just over 47m2. Due to the busy road and the existing significant sports fields on the upper academy site, the Academy said it does not currently use these playing fields or the buildings and has not done so for the last five years.

The area proposed for disposal comprises school buildings and the associated playing fields and associated car park.

The area proposed for sell off at Outwood Academy Danum off Leger Way close to Doncaster Racecourse.

Academy bosses say the main school building has a series of ‘significant issues’ in terms of maintenance.

They outline 12 main issues that need addressing which includes: year round problems with heating, cooling, ventilation; external paving in poor condition and in need of replacement and electrical rewiring needed in many parts of the building.

Other issues mentioned include: the need for a new sports hall; poor circulation and inefficient use of space; roof leaks during heavy rain in a number of areas and leaking and broken windows in some blocks.

The document reads: “Without significant investment, the building may become unable to sustain a modern school, coupled with some facilities currently only available on the lower school site, with a significant walk between, which brings unnecessary risks to students on a very busy road and a loss of learning time.

“Given the proximity to other housing, it is anticipated that the land may be sold for residential development, however, any proposal would be subject to a full planning application process, which would include local consultation with both residents and the Academy.