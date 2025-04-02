Doncaster Reform candidate defends Andrew Tate messages of support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Reform candidate for mayor has defended supporting self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, describing his content as “useful” and adding: “I believe in innocent until proven guilty.”

Shortly after being revealed as the party’s candidate for Doncaster mayor by Nigel Farage, it emerged that Alexander Jones had sent a message to Tate, who is facing criminal charges of sex trafficking, describing him as an “inspiration” and telling him to “keep fighting the good fight.”

30-year-old foreign exchange trader Mr Jones, who is also a male model, has now defended his remarks in an exchange on Facebook.

He was asked by one voter: “What about Andrew Tate motivates you and how many people do you employ in your on line forex trading business?”

In response, he said: “I trade independently for my clients online and post trades to them, so zero.

"And I believe in innocent until proven guilty, hence my comments/liking a couple posts years ago.

"If convicted, I refute the individual.

"I found the fitness content that he posted useful. You have to ask yourself why he has 10m followers, he's filled a void with many young men.”

A message sent from a social media account linked to Mr Jones told Tate to “keep fighting the good fight” after the controversial influencer’s release from detention in Romania in 2023.

In response to a post by Mr Tate on X, the account praised the self-proclaimed misogynist as “brother”.

Writing in the first person, the WitnessInvest account said: “Been focused on my business and smashing the gym every day staying disciplined and making moves.

“Knowing you have been battling worse demons than me and us all, using you as a motivation. Really happy you are out. Keep fighting the good fight, complete respect brother.”

The account also talked about “escap[ing] the matrix” – a popular analogy among Mr Tate’s followers.

Another post, in response to a message that has since been deleted, said: “$500k then use that on a long weekend with Andrew Tate not just a dinner and learn as much as I can.”

The account also replied to a video of Mr Tate, a former kick-boxer, working out in a gym with the word “awesome” and two fire emojis.

Tate faces accusations including human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money-laundering.

A Reform UK spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Reform UK does not condone or support the views of Andrew Tate.”

Mr Tate, who describes himself as the “king of toxic masculinity”, has been linked by police to the “terrifying” radicalisation of boys and young men.

Along with his brother Tristan, he is facing accusations of forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money-laundering. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

Mr Jones previously worked in property before launching his own foreign exchange trading business which allows people to simultaneously buy one currency while selling another in the hope of profiting from the changes in their relative values. He is listed as the sole director of the business.

He has also done modelling and regularly posts fitness content online.

In comments uncovered by The Telegraph, WitnessInvest responded to a post from an Andrew Tate fan account asking for examples of an “obvious sign of low intelligence” with the message: “Getting the vaccine, being left of centre, look at their friends.”

A month later, WitnessInvest replied to a post from the same fan account asking people how they would convince Mr Tate to give them $500,000 using only three words with the phrase: “Escape the matrix.”