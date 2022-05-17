Doncaster referrals for alcohol help is now highest in England with plans for new support campaign

This comes as Doncaster Council is set to launch a dedicated alcohol campaign to reduce the number of problem drinkers in the borough while directing them to get support.

Public health bosses said over the past two years, the number of referrals to Aspire Drug & Alcohol Services on Thorne Road has increased by over 200 per cent – officially the highest increase in the country and confirmed by Public Health England.

Officers said the referral rate went some way in suggesting the original campaign was working due to the numbers of people seeking help for problem drinking. But bosses said the campaign should be extended over a much longer time frame.

In 2019, Doncaster Public Health undertook a Public Health England evaluation of their alcohol strategic plan and found they were ‘lacking a specific alcohol campaign’ to reduce the harms of alcohol in Doncaster.

It is estimated that Doncaster has around 4,313 dependent drinkers and 3,848 hospital admissions caused by alcohol each year.

The cost to the NHS in Doncaster due to alcohol is around £17.2 million per year. Nationally alcohol specific deaths have increased by 20 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

Doncaster is also estimated to have over 12,000 people drinking at higher risk. This is where men regularly drink more than 50 units a week and women more than 35 units.

Over the past two years, public health bosses within the council have commissioned RDaSH to deliver an alcohol campaign on a year-to-to-year basis in Doncaster called RethinkYourDrink.

Dr Rupert Suckling, the council’s director of public health has ordered a three-year contract for a dedicated alcohol campaign.

Speaking on this issue previously, Rachael Long, crime and community safety theme manager at DMBC, said: “As alcohol and drug misuse are often symptoms of complex underlying factors.

“Doncaster partner agencies support individuals to overcome stigma and embark on their own recovery journeys, to live substance misuse free lives.