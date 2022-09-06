Doncaster reacts to announcement of new Prime Minister Liz Truss as she takes the reins from Boris Johnson
It was announced yesterday that Liz Truss will be the new Prime Minister following a two month leadership race.
Truss became the frontrunner alongside Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest that came after the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in July.
She won by over 20,000 votes cast by Conservative party members.
Earlier this week, Conservative MP for Don Valley Nick Fletcher tweeted his support for Liz Truss;
Most Popular
-
1
Man dies in fatal Doncaster road crash as police launch investigation
-
2
Bus shelter wrecked by BMW in early morning Doncaster road smash
-
3
Children 'left in tears' as 'terrifying' lightning bolt strikes Doncaster street
-
4
Mike Tyson calls Doncaster 'real bad stuff' while discussing 'wild parts' of UK
-
5
'Sleep tight brother:' Tributes pour in following death of Doncaster football and music 'legend'
He also retweeted the announcement of her victory earlier today.
Last month, Truss backed the campaign to stop Doncaster airport from closing.
Her victory in the leadership race could mean a turning point for the ongoing battle if she follows up with this.
However, members of the public appeared conflicted about the announcement on the Doncaster
Readers of the Free Press Facebook page said;
Brenda Bennett said; “Congratulations to Liz Truss!”
Andy Furze said; “Anointed by 81,326 people and the rest of us have to stand by as she rewards the rich and trashes workers rights, dooms the environment and most likely appoints even more dim MPs to her cabinet of nonentities.”
Pete Will added to this; “that 18% didn’t consider either worthy of such an important vote says a lot!”
Angela Gofton and Len Whittington commented; “Well done”
While Helen Reeve said; “God help us it’s going to get worse”.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard tweeted;
The three main constituencies in Doncaster were held by Labour until the milestone election of Nick
Fletcher in 2019, meaning many constituents may be unhappy until the next general election.