Doncaster pro EU campaigners gather at Racecourse to expose 'hypocrite' Nigel Farage ahead of Brexit Party conference
Pro-Europe campaigners in Doncaster have gathered outside the EU funded venue where Nigel Farage will speak later this week to expose his Brexit Party as ‘hypocritical.’
Mr Farage will address a Brexit Party conference at Doncaster Racecourse later this week.
But it has emerged that during its redevelopment, the Town Moor venue received £1 million of EU funding.
Yesterday, members of pro-European campaign group Best for Doncaster gathered at the Racecourse ahead to send a protest message ahead of Wednesday night’s gathering.
Giulia Savini, Best for Doncaster Vice-Chair, said: “This is the second time that the Brexit Party is coming to Doncaster with its populistic anti-European slogans and messages.
“Yet, ironically, they chose an EU funded building to hold their conference. This only shows their hypocrisy, and, through our campaign, we will continue to expose it”
Mr Farage has also spoken at Doncaster Racecourse previously as leader of UKIP when he was joined at the gathering by outspoken TV and radio columnist Katie Hopkins.
Doncaster Racecourse was one of many South Yorkshire beneficiaries that received European funding as part of the Objective 1 programme which was specifically aimed at promoting economic and social growth in areas with the highest need of support.
Through the provision of £1 million of the European Regional Development Fund, Doncaster Racecourse supported its conference and exhibition facilities.
Ms Savini added: “This campaign activity is part of a wider project.
“We want to inform Doncaster residents about the many buildings, local businesses, social and education programmes that have received funding from the European Union over the years.
“Our region is a net beneficiary of EU regional funding, meaning that we receive more than we pay in real terms.
“For instance, from 2007 to 2013, we received approximately £500 million from the European Regional Development Fund, which in turn brought about the same amount from elsewhere — that’s about a billion pounds of direct investment in our communities.”
Campaigners were holding signs showing the amount of European investments that contributed to support the Racecourse conferencing facilities and wished the Brexit Party a
pleasant stay: “EU’re welcome!”.