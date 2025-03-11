Doncaster number one target for Nigel Farage's Reform - so why no mayoral candidate yet?

It has been earmarked by leader Nigel Farage as the main target for Reform UK – but voters in Doncaster are still waiting to see the party’s candidate for the forthcoming mayoral election.

The party has insisted it will be standing at the poll on May 1 – but it emerged this week party officials have been sending out emails looking for potential candidates to go head to head with Labour’s Ros Jones.

We have been repeatedly asked by readers who the party’s candidate will be – but requests for infomation to Reform’s national, regional and local offices have failed to yield any names, despite the party expected to pick up thousands of votes on polling day.

While the party appears to be fielding candidates in all wards in the City of Doncaster Council elections which will be held on the same day, voters are still waiting to hear who will run for mayor.

The names of previous parliamentary candidates Irwen Martin, who ran against Labour’s Lee Pitcher in the Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, and Surjit Duhre, who has contested Doncaster Central before have been bandied around – but the wait for an official announcement goes on.

Labour, the Conservatives and the Green Party have all announced their hopefuls – along with a number of other candidates representing smaller parties.

But Reform has yet to step up to the plate – even though a campaign aimed to stop the party coming to power in Doncaster has been set up.

Earlier this week, it emerged that an email asking for members to consider standing to be mayor of Doncaster has been sent out in recent days.

The message tells members: “Doncaster needs you! Have you considered standing to be the next Mayor of Doncaster?

“Reform UK is soaring in the polls, and our momentum is growing stronger by the day.

"Now, we must turn that support into victories in May.

“We're always on the lookout for people to stand for Mayor of Doncaster.

“If you care about your country, want to support your community, and believe your family deserves to be represented by competent and passionate leaders, then take the next step. Apply to stand for Mayor of Doncaster – time is of the essence! Apply Now!”

It comes as the party faces a crisis at national level with Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe suspended from the party and referrred to police over accusations he made threats of violence against its chairman.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed they are investigating an allegation of "verbal threats."

There have also been allegations of bullying in Lowe's offices, which are being investigated by the lawyer hired by the party.

Lowe strongly denies all the claims, saying "there is no credible evidence against me" and says he is the victim of "a political assassination because I dared to question Nigel Farage".

In recent days, Lowe and Farage have traded blows on social media as a war of words turned increasingly ugly.

Earlier this year, Reform launched a huge recruiting drive in Doncaster after Mr Farage put the city firmly in his party’s sights.

The Clacton MP, who has a long history of connections with Doncaster and widespread support for his party across the region, said Doncaster was one of his party’s main targets at this year’s local and mayoral elections.

He wants to build on the results of the summer’s general election, where his party finished second in ten Yorkshire seats.

He said the party was "forming branches rapidly right across Yorkshire".

"The one we’re going to focus on will be Doncaster next year when the whole of that district is up,” he said.

In 2023, then Doncaster Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher invited the ex-UKIP and Brexit Party leader to stand for Parliament in Doncaster

Asked on BBC’s Politics Live whether he would welcome Mr Farage to the Conservative Party, Mr Fletcher, who lost his seat at the General Election, said: “Yes, why not?

"He can come and stand in Doncaster Central and stand with me, if that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.

It was not the first time Mr Farage had been touted as a potential MP for Doncaster, being urged to stand at the last election to make the city ‘Capital of Brexit.’

And a previous campaign to get him to stand in Doncaster was launched in 2017.

Mr Farage has strong connections with Doncaster, with both UKIP and Reform conferences being held in Doncaster on several occasions in recent years.

In 2014 he said: "It's no coincidence that we're holding our conference here. We are now parking our tanks on the Labour Party's lawn."

And in 2019, he came to Doncaster in his Brexit Party battle bus, meeting activists at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe.

Thousands of Reform leaflets have been delivered to homes across Doncaster, calling on people to put themselves forwards as contenders for seats as parish councillors and City of Doncaster councillors.

Campaigning under the banner of “Family Community Country” the leaflets proclaim: “Reform have arrived – local candidates for local people.

“We are working with you for Family Community Country.

“Let's take proper care of our local essential services.”

Meanwhile, a campaign aiming to stop Reform UK winning in Doncaster is set to be launched this week.

Doncaster Stand Up To Racism has announced its intentions to campaign against Reform, holding a launch meeting in Doncaster later this week.

The Stop Reform UK Winning In Donny rally will be held at the C-View Centre in Church Way from 7pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Bring yourself, your friends and colleagues to find out how you can get involved in pushing back the far right in Doncaster.

"They don’t stand for you, they will only look after their rich mates.”

Guest speakers will include Stand Up To Racism national co-convenor Sabby Dahlu, Doncaster NEU’s Laura Billington Stones, John Westmoreland of the Stop The War Coalition and ex-miner Patrick Talbot.

What are the deadlines for nominations?

The Notice of Election will be published and added to the Doncaster Council website on 24 March 2025.

The legal deadline for delivering nomination forms is 4pm on Wednesday 2 April 2025, when we will know who is standing.

The 'Statement of Persons Nominated' for the election will be published and added to the City of Doncaster Council page by the deadline of no later than 4pm on Thursday 3 April 2025.