Doncaster 'never earmarked' for new hospital by Tories, says mayoral candidate

A former Doncaster Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has said his party “never earmarked” a new hospital to replace crumbling Doncaster Royal Infirmary as he blasted “inaccurate” reporting.

Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones on May 1, took aim at the Doncaster Free Press over a recent report in which it was written: “Doncaster had been earmarked for a new hospital under the previous Conservative government – but despite pledges from ministers and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a new hospital, which was set to be built on a site near to Holmes Market in the city failed to materialise with the site remaining vacant.”

Previously, former PM Boris Johnson had said Doncaster was ‘very much in the running’ for a new hospital while then Health Secretary Matt Hancock dropped “heavy hints” that it could become one of 40 promised new hospitals.

An upset Mr Fletcher said: “The Doncaster Free Press have got their facts wrong yet again and this time I will call them out.

Doncaster mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher has said that the Conservative 'never earmarked' a new hospital for Doncaster - despite Boris Johnson saying the city was 'very much in the running' and Matt Hancock saying he had dropped 'heavy hints' for a DRI replacement.

“Doncaster was never “earmarked for a new hospital”. Government invited bids only from across the country.

"Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust had its proposals for a new hospital rejected by the Government in 2022 as did so many others.

“There were no pledges from ministers to build a new hospital in Doncaster.

“There were no pledges from the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to build a new hospital in Doncaster.

I say all of this with absolute certainty. I started the campaign for a new hospital. I met with ministers and the Prime Minister. The only thing they have right is that there is a site owned by the Council which remains vacant.”

“Come on Free Press. You can do better than this.”

So who said what and when?

In March 2021, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when asked a question by Mr Fletcher in the House of Commons said: “I mentioned my honourable friend is a fantastic advocate of Doncaster and he is right to campaign in the way that he does.

“I wish I could give him a cut and dry yes or no answer today, but I can tell him that his local trust is very much in the running in the current open competition for the next eight hospitals on top of the 40 that we’re already building.”

Former Conservative Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2020, wrote in 2023 in his book, Pandemic Diaries, which chronicled the UK Government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis: “I went up to Doncaster to visit the Royal Infirmary.

"The building is knackered.

"I dropped heavy hints that it could become one of our forty promised new hospitals.

"I told the local paper (the Free Press) that the new MP Nick Fletcher, has been on my case non-stop about it, which is true.

"A Tory MP in Doncaster? I still find it hard to believe.

"If we’re going to keep the red wall painted blue, decent hospitals are essential, but they will not materialise unless Rishi Sunak (then the Chief Secretary to the Treasury) is onside.”

During his visit: Mr Hancock said: “I’ve looked round the hospital and seen that it is ageing. There is a strong case to be made.

“Obviously things like this are expensive and there is a lot of work to be done in terms of what needs to happen, but by having these conversations with the leaders at the hospital I can see the strong case about why Doncaster needs to be one of the hospitals we build.

“We made the commitment in the election to the 40 new hospitals, and we have come here for a reason.”

Robert Jenrick, former Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, visited the planned site of the news hospital – and said that investment was coming to Doncaster despite an initial rejection from Government over a new hospital.

Mr Jenrick visited the site close to the Waterfront next to Doncaster College and said ‘if there’s a way to make it work’, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher will do ‘everything they can’.

When asked about the snubs, Mr Jenrick said: “This is my fourth visit to Doncaster in two years since I’ve been minister and I’ve seen the investment my department is making in the Keepmoat properties in the town.

“We’ve also been able to award Doncaster the Towns Fund and now we’re working with the council to finalise the proposals there so there is investment coming into the town as a result of having a Conservative government and a Conservative member of parliament – of course I’d like to see more of these projects come to fruition.

“We’ve invested record sums into the NHS including the capital programme to build more hospitals.

“I know that Nick Fletcher has met with Matt Hancock, he’s been up to Doncaster to see the opportunity and now those plans are being worked through to see what particular site we should choose and what specialism could be.

“If there’s a way to make it work then I know Matt (Hancock) and Nick (Fletcher) will do everything they can to do so.

“Doncaster has so much to offer, it’s very well connected, it’s got a great architectural heritage, brilliant independent shops but it does now need that investment so we can turn empty shops that are derelict into new uses such as homes.”

Conservative parliamentary under secretary Lord Markham also visited DRI in 2023 to inspect the hospital and understand the challenges facing staff and patients.

He said: “We are committed to improving health infrastructure across the country and this week I visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary to tour the hospital, including their new modular inpatient ward and theatre block.

“We discussed some of the challenges facing the trust, as well as some of the recent investments announced by the government. This includes over £21 million for estate works to boost elective recovery, and £9.4 million in 2020/21 to tackle the most urgent maintenance issues.

“The government recently announced a new, rolling programme of investment in new health capital infrastructure to deliver new hospitals up to 2030 and beyond, and trusts will be made aware when and how further projects will be invited to join the programme.”

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also pushed by Mr Fletcher for a new hospital during a visit to Doncaster in 2024.

Following the exchange, Mr Fletcher posted on social media: “There is an old saying that if you don't ask, you don’t get. I asked and we got.

"I’m looking forward to the Prime Minister coming to Doncaster.

"It will give me the opportunity to show him around and make the case as strongly as I can as to why we need a new hospital.”

Last month, local Labour MPs called a debate to discuss a new hospital for Doncaster – but voters were left disgusted when no opposition MPs showed up for the discussion.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson, who raised the matter in Parliament was joined for the discussion by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

But video of the question session revealed rows of empty green benches – much to the shock of constituents, with no Conservative representatives or opposition in attendance.

One said: “A good speech Sally, but only four sat in the chamber. You did well. Disgusting how many MPs were there.”

Another said: “Where the hell are they all? What are they doing. It’s shameful.”

Another sarcastically posted: “Packed house there.”

In her speech, Ms Jameson said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to make the case in this Chamber for the repair and refurbishment of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"This is not the first time I have raised this issue in this place, such is its importance to my constituents.

"Doncaster Royal Infirmary is at the heart of our community in Doncaster. For many of us, including myself, it is where we were born and rely on during some of the most difficult and painful moments of our lives.

"It is with great sadness that I come to this Chamber to say that after consistent underfunding, our hospital is in dire need of repair.

“We live in a time where pressures on the NHS are immense, and staff across the country face unbearable conditions as they try to support patients in a system that desperately needs reform. I am pleased that this Government are committed to enacting change within our NHS for the benefit of both patients and the staff who treat them.

“In Doncaster, our dedicated NHS staff face added pressure. Doncaster Royal Infirmary faces one of the highest repair backlogs in the country.

"The East Ward tower block, which houses some of the most vulnerable patients, faces critical infrastructure risks and safety concerns, and therefore is at the very top of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals’ list of priorities. Other areas with a backlog of repairs include operating theatres, the critical care department and the women and children’s hospital.

Lee Pitcher added: “In April 2021 a leak occurred at the women’s hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. The water then flooded the area and went into the electrical systems, and a fire broke out.

"Some 60 patients were impacted and had to be evacuated, including premature babies.

"Thanks to the efforts of the amazing hospital staff, no one was hurt, but the damage was substantial, and it impacted larger parts of the hospital.”

Since the summer of 2019, Doncaster Council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust have been working on proposals to redevelop the Doncaster Waterfront area adjacent to Doncaster College for a new hospital.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary was initially built in the 1930s, with further development and expansion in the 1960s and 1980s but due to the hospital’s age, there are around 600 outstanding maintenance jobs across DRI’s numerous buildings, with an estimated value of £118 million.

The estimated cost of a new hospital would be around £1.37 billion and would take around five years to complete.