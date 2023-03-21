Doncaster named as one of nearly 100 UK councils spending nothing on King Charles' coronation

The first coronation in 70 years will take place on May 6, with Charles following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year.

London will be focal point of celebrations, with other large scale events planned across the country, as well as hundreds of red, white and blue themed street parties.

But Doncaster Council has not set aside any money for official civic celebrations, leading one Conservative councillor to claim the authority was ‘missing a trick’ and comes after the visit of the monarch and Queen Consort to confer city status on Doncaster last year.

King Charles III came to Doncaster to confer city status in November last year.

The Sun drew up a list of all the local authorities across the country not splashing cash on marking the Coronation, describing them as “unpatriotic” and “tight-fisted.”

People will get an extra bank holiday to celebrate the coronation, with festivities between May 6 and May 8.

Authorities in Bolton, Leeds, Southend, Leicester, Brighton and Middlesbrough are among others who have not set aside money.

Last November, hundreds turned out to see Charles and Camilla confer city status at the Mansion House.

Local councillor Nick Allen said: “I think by not offering meaningful support, Doncaster Council has missed a trick.”