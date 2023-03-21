News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster named as one of nearly 100 UK councils spending nothing on King Charles' coronation

City of Doncaster Council has been named as one of nearly 100 authorities from across the country that will not be spending any cash on celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT

The first coronation in 70 years will take place on May 6, with Charles following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year.

London will be focal point of celebrations, with other large scale events planned across the country, as well as hundreds of red, white and blue themed street parties.

But Doncaster Council has not set aside any money for official civic celebrations, leading one Conservative councillor to claim the authority was ‘missing a trick’ and comes after the visit of the monarch and Queen Consort to confer city status on Doncaster last year.

King Charles III came to Doncaster to confer city status in November last year.
The Sun drew up a list of all the local authorities across the country not splashing cash on marking the Coronation, describing them as “unpatriotic” and “tight-fisted.”

People will get an extra bank holiday to celebrate the coronation, with festivities between May 6 and May 8.

Authorities in Bolton, Leeds, Southend, Leicester, Brighton and Middlesbrough are among others who have not set aside money.

Last November, hundreds turned out to see Charles and Camilla confer city status at the Mansion House.

Local councillor Nick Allen said: “I think by not offering meaningful support, Doncaster Council has missed a trick.”

At the other end of the scale, Barking and Dagenham Council in East London is spending £155,000 to celebrate the historic weekend, Richmond and Wandsworth is putting aside £150,000, while Hull City Council has earmarked £100,000.

