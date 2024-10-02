Doncaster MP's pledge to ex-mining communities as Britain's last coal power station shuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has pledged to protect the city’s ex-mining communities after the closure of Britain’s last coal fired power station.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar power in Nottinghamshire went offline for the last time on Monday, marking the end of 142 years of UK coal power, as the nation became the first G7 member to completely phase coal out from its electricity mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband used the shutdown to pay tribute to miners – and the shape of Britain under new cleaner and greener energies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Over 140 years ago, the UK became the first country in the world to open a coal-fired power station.

Ed Miliband has pledged new cleaner, greener energy projects will create jobs.

"For the first time, electricity started to power people's homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station will mean Britain no longer burns coal to generate electricity.

"By anyone's measure this is an important milestone in our race for a cleaner energy system.

“The closure of the last coal power station is a moment to mark the incredible contribution of coal to our energy supplies and thank the workers who powered our country: both the power station workers and the miners who dug the coal, risking their lives for our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The transition began because of the evidence about the harmful contribution burning coal played in causing the climate crisis, which has such risks for people in Britain in floods, droughts and extreme heatwaves.

“That is why I made the decision in 2009 when I was secretary of state for energy to rule out the construction of new coal-fired power stations without the carbon being captured, a policy that was developed further under the last Conservative government.

“What has happened since shows how British leadership can make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many other countries have followed our example, including countries such as Spain and France, which are phasing out coal by 2025 and 2027. Indeed, the UK now co-leads a global coalition of countries and businesses from across the world, the 'Powering Past Coal Alliance', which works to help countries in all continents achieve an energy transition away from coal.

“But this is more than a moment to mark the passing of one era of energy supply, it is also a chance to learn from our past.

“Just as coal powered our country, giving us energy security, so clean energy can do the same. That is the whole point of the government's clean energy superpower mission, to provide us with energy security, free from the grip of petrostates and dictators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coal did not just power our country, it provided work. Young people worked in the industry as apprentices, built their skills and had lifelong careers. Children have grown up and proudly followed in their parent's footsteps.

“So in the future, a clean energy system can also ensure good jobs and wages for our workers. In fact, it is the best chance we have to create good apprenticeships and new lifelong careers that the country is crying out for. The exciting thing about this new era is that new industries can be born - from carbon capture and storage to hydrogen to new nuclear to offshore wind.

“This government is determined that the same communities who were at the heart of our coal-fired growth will be at the centre of our mission for clean power, and benefit from the many opportunities renewable power and emerging technologies will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it will only happen if government does the right thing. The truth about the past 14 years is that Britain has fallen behind in the race for the good jobs of the future.

This government is determined to change this. We will use every lever at our disposal to win good jobs for Britain. Great British Energy, our new publicly-owned energy company, a new national wealth fund to invest in good manufacturing jobs and British jobs, rewarding companies for investing in our former industrial areas.

“Today is a day we honour our past and vow to build a better future. We owe a huge debt to Britain's coal-miners and power station workers. The best way we can repay the debt to the communities from which they came is to provide the energy security that coal gave us and create the good jobs of the future. This government is determined we succeed.”