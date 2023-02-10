Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton have called on the government to address what they are now calling a “looming bus service crisis”.

Bus providers in the whole of the South Yorkshire region announced that several services would be slashed last year due to the government renewing funding weeks before contracts were due to end.

In Doncaster, several Arriva and FirstBus services were withdrawn including links to schools and colleges.

MPs are calling on the government to help

The two MPs have written to Transport Minister Richard Holden highlighting these issues and requesting that the DfT accelerates bus funding reform before more services are cut.

They called for “sustainable” funding to bus operators, local authorities and cities.

Ed Miliband MP said: “Residents have been in touch about the impact of the changes to bus services.

“I am particularly concerned by the loss of the 405 and 408/409. These were important services that linked residents to jobs, family, education and health care in Pontefract and Selby.

“Constituents have told me that local people have lost their jobs and children can no longer get to college due to bus services being withdrawn.

“I met officers from Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, before Christmas to discuss these concerns. I have contacted bus operators and Dame Rosie and I have raised this with the Government.

“South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is trying to plug the gaps for as long as it can but we need a sensible, sustainable funding solution before we lose more services.”

Dame Rosie Winterton MP added: “I know that changes to bus services, implemented in October of last year, has had a significant impact on my constituents. This is the continuation of a trend we have seen over the last few years, exacerbated by the pandemic, which runs the risk of leaving our communities isolated.

“I am particularly concerned on the impact these changes are having on vulnerable members, having received reports of wheelchair users having to catch buses going in the opposite direction in order to ensure there is enough space for them on overcrowded services.

“These services are vital for many people to ensure they are able to travel safely and reliably to their destination. That is why myself and Ed Miliband wrote to the Government on the matter, and why we are remaining in dialogue with both Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to see what solutions can be found.

“I have also raised constituent concerns with bus operators, however ultimately we must see reform of how local bus funding is allocated on a national level.”

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has committed up to £7.2m of funding until July 2023 to protect some of the services that would have been removed.