Doncaster MP votes against MPs arrested for sex offences being banned from Parliament

A Doncaster MP has voted against a ban on MPs arrested for serious sexual or violent offences being barred from attending Parliament.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher was one of 169 MPs who voted against the proposal, which was eventually passed with a majority of one.

It means MPs arrested for serious sexual or violent offences could now be banned from attending Parliament and it came despite the government putting forward a motion that recommended MPs are only barred if they are charged.

A union representing workers in Parliament said the move was an "overdue victory for common sense".

Nick Fletcher voted against MPs being arrested for sex offences being banned from Parliament.

However, some MPs had raised concerns it was unconstitutional and would deny constituents the right to representation in Parliament on the basis of the decision of a committee.

Currently, if an MP is accused of sexual wrongdoing, parliamentary authorities have no power to ban them. There have been cases where MPs have stayed away voluntarily pending investigation.

A cross-party group of senior MPs worked on a plan to introduce new rules which initially proposed that a risk assessment would take place, determining whether an MP should be prevented from attending the parliamentary estate if they were arrested on suspicion of committing a violent or sexual offence.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt instead tabled a plan focusing on those who had been charged - a much higher bar.

The government said the policy had been revised following feedback from MPs, to take into consideration the "detrimental impact that having no voice in Parliament can have on communities".

The risk assessment would be carried out by a panel, appointed by the Commons Speaker, who would decide on appropriate measures, including exclusion from Parliament or from domestic or foreign travel funds.

Any decision would remain confidential and an excluded MP could still apply for a proxy vote, meaning another MP could cast a vote in Parliament on their behalf.

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain, who proposed the amendment to change the threshold to arrest, said this would align Parliament with other workplaces.

"As a former police officer… arrest on suspicion doesn't just take place on basis of an allegation," she told the Commons.

"Yes, some vexatious complaints do occur but what message do we send if we say that our concern for this is actually more important than safeguarding?"

Her proposal was supported by other opposition MPs, as well as eight Conservatives, including former prime minister Theresa May, Laura Farris, the victims and safeguarding minister, and chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee Caroline Nokes.

Former shadow domestic violence minister Jess Phillips also supported the move and said she had spoken to victims of sexual assault by MPs who had told her they wanted the threshold to be arrest.

Reading out remarks from one victim, the Labour MP said: "Exclusion at the point of charge sends a clear message to victims that not only will we not investigate unless a victim goes to the police but we won't act unless they're charged, which happens in less than 1% of cases. 'So what's the point?' was essentially what this victim said to me."

However, other MPs had argued for the threshold to be when an MP is charged with an offence.