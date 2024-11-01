Doncaster MP urges clampdown on flytippers after hundreds of plant pots dumped

A Doncaster MP has urged people to clampdown on flytippers after discovering hundreds of plant pots and other rubbish dumped in his constituency.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher spotted the waste while on his way to an appointment.

Sharing a photo of the dumped rubbish, he said: “I saw this as I went to Thorne to see some volunteers from the Royal British Legion.

"I’ve reported it to the council. Thank you if you’ve already made the council aware.”

“If you see any dumped rubbish in the Doncaster area, you can report it online HERE

“If you live in the Isle of Axholme area, report it HERE.”

Flytippers can face fines of up to £50,000 and time in prison and a Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Not only is it harmful to the environment, water course and wildlife but it encourages vermin and, in time, can corrode or become unstable and emit toxic fumes which affect health and safety.”